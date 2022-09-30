Bengaluru: Sale of meat, slaughter of animals banned on Gandhi Jayanti

The ban would be application in all areas within BBMP limits. "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Gandhi Jayanti". On Sunday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti , Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) has informed that slaughter of animals and sale of meat in all sales stalls under the BBMP is completely banned, read the order issued in Kannada.

However, this is not the first time the civic body has imposed such a ban. A similar order was issued by the BBMP banning the sale of meat and killing of animals on Ganesh Chathurthi and Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

The order on the meat ban comes against the backdrop when Karnataka is hogging the limelight over the PFI ban. Security has also been beefed up in and around the southern state after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India and its associates on Wednesday.