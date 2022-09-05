Bengaluru rains: Traffic cops issue rerouting updates on Twitter amidst severe water logging

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Traffic movement was disrupted in Bengaluru on Monday after low-lying areas were inundated with rain water at multiple locations. Traffic police in these areas have advised people against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary.

The city recorded 131.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours making Monday (September 5) the wettest September day since 2014, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Karnataka is among the wettest states in the country this year, having received 927.2 mm or 34 per cent surplus rain between June 1 and September 4.