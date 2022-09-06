Bengaluru rains: Severe water-logging, traffic snarls continue at ORR of Marathahalli-Silk Board road

The rains have also flooded several homes and housing complexes in Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, the Outer Ring Road, KR Puram and Varthur. Rescuers used boats and tractors to evacuate residents in Varthur.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced his government will release Rs 300 crore to tackle the flooding. The announcement came after the chief minister met senior ministers and officials to review the situation.

The chief minister said it has been decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and Rs 9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for it. At the state-level, two more companies of the SDRF will be set up in the days to come, he added.