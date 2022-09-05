Bengaluru rains: SDRF teams deployed in Mahdevapura, Bommanahalli zones

He has also instructed officials to see to it that water is drained out from the inundated roads at the earliest.

''There is a plan on how to create a temporary drain and how to go about it (drain out water), it will be operationalised today,'' he added.

Torrential rains overnight brought the capital city of Bengaluru to its knees on Monday as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

With several lakes in the city overflowing and stormwater drains flooded, several low-lying areas bore the brunt, with water entering houses and affecting normal life. Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

There are reports of several areas on Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies being affected by rains and flooding.