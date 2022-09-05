Bengaluru rains: Full list of areas which will be affected by water shortage

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Water supply in Bengaluru will be affected for the next two days as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumping station at the Tore Kadanahalli (TK Halli) in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district is submerged due to heavy rains.

Recommended Video

Bengaluru rain: Many parts flooded, IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sep 9 | Oneindia News*News

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the water pumping station has suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains. He said that he would be visiting the station to assess the damage.