Bengaluru rains: Cars submerged, residential layouts flooded after overnight heavy downpour

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Bengaluru has waded into trouble once again after overnight rains and severe waterlogging. Apart from uprooted trees and flooding potholes, hundreds of employees working in and around RMZ Ecospace on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru had to experience the horrors of peak-hour traffic.

Traffic movement was crippled on ORR following rains, resulting in flooding on the roads. There was at least two to three feet of water on the ORR starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders to pass through.

Heavy rains lashed the city and several low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Varthur, and Sarjapur Road and their adjoining areas were flooded since late last night.

Meanwhile, teams of the fire department and other concerned government departments are engaged in drainage work. As per the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation, the situation will be normalized in most areas within the next 1-2 hours. The drainage work is also underway in the low lying areas where water has entered.

As per the weather department, the state can expect heavy rains till September 9. A yellow alert has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected.

The rains are expected to pound the northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Davanagere for the next four days. Meanwhile, heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week - today, September 5 - in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing heavy rains over the past week, and several regions, especially IT corridors, have witnessed inundation.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, a number of users shared their humourous takes on the situation, which is the only thing that sometimes helps in tough times. Take a look: