Bengaluru rains: 23-year-old woman falls off scooty, dies due to electrocution

According to police sources, the incident is said to have taken place on Monday night, when the victim was returning home on her scooter.

Bengaluru, Sep 6: A 23-year-old woman has allegedly died due to electrocution after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rain water at Siddapura here, police said on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, on reaching the stretch of a road that was waterlogged, the lady's vehicle broke down and she lost balance.

As she was trying to regain balance to move ahead, she is said to have touched an electric pole nearby for support and got electrocuted.

Locals rushed the woman to a hospital, where she succumbed, sources said. The deceased was working in the admin department of a private school. Investigation is on, they added.

Netizens flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of the city after impact from the heavy downpour, while some came to its defence.

Bengaluru has had to deal with 150 per cent more rainfall than normal between September 1 and 5, while other regions like Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram got 307 per cent more than normal downpours. CM Bommai told news agency PTI that this is the highest rainfall Bengaluru has received in the last 32 years (1992-93).