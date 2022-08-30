Bengaluru is identity-theft capital of India

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The latest data by the National Crime Records Bureau has said that Bengaluru is the identity theft capital of the world. Here criminals have succeeded in getting access to smartphones, email accounts and financial instruments of unsuspecting victims.

Bengaluru accounted for nearly 72 per cent of the total identity theft cases (1,685) registered across 19 metropolitan cities in the country. The other cities that registered a high number of cases were Kanpur and Surat with 119 and 109 cases respectively.