Bengaluru: Heavy rains lead to wall collapse; light showers in the next 5 days likely

The incessant rain on Wednesday also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert in the city.

The IMD in its forecast said that the city may receive light rainfall during the next five days. The Maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 27-29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celsius.

The weather department expected a relative humidity of 60-89 per cent during morning hours and 26-48 per cent during noon.