Bengaluru: BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal structures in Mahadevapura zone

The BBMP carried out the exercise in Shantiniketana Layout in Mahadevapura zone.

Bengaluru, Sep 13: Days after the rain-triggered floods exposed the mess caused by illegal construction in the city of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has started the demolition drive to remove illegal structures in Mahadevapura zone.

The massive flooding in parts of Bengaluru, particularly the information technology corridor and arterial roads, was blamed on such encroachment. Portions of some bungalows in the posh locality were partially damaged in the drive.

A BBMP official, who is part of the drive, said the government has given a go-ahead and there is no question of sparing anyone, however powerful they may be.

Some residents in the layout alleged that only poor people are targeted whereas the stormwater drains encroached by the "high and mighty" in the posh layouts and major IT parks have been spared.

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that his department is giving a list of encroachments to the BBMP.

"I have given instructions to the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and tahsildars to stand with the BBMP and provide them documents, without looking at big people, small people and so on, and unsparingly demolish (illegal) structures," Ashoka said.

"By next monsoon, we will raze all pending illegal constructions on lines of the Noida Twin Towers demolition recently," the minister said referring to Rajakaluve encroachment.

He further said that action will be taken against officials and builders. "Discussion regarding Bengaluru floods happened in the Assembly," R Ashoka added.

His statement comes a day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no question of any disparity in the removal of encroachments on rajakaluve in Bengaluru city.

"I have given a clear direction to the officials to remove the encroachment whoever has built structures on the storm water drains and interrupted the flow of rainwater. This I have made very clear on day one," Bommai told reporters.

"There is no question of any partisanship on the issue," Bommai added.

When asked if big companies were found to be encroaching the storm water drains, Bommai said: "Whoever they are, we will not spare them. Everybody suffered during floods, be it IT-BT people or the common people." Houses in low-lying areas too have faced problems, Bommai said, adding that the work on removal of all encroachments will be completed.

The Chief Minister insisted that there was a need to clear encroachment. The drive which has started will not stop, he added.

On Monday, The Bengaluru civic body on Monday began a demolition drive at eight places, which were allegedly causing flooding in and around Bellandur in Mahadevapura zone.

The BBMP identified at least 10 places in the Mahadevapura zone, which were choking the flow of rainwater, including a building, playground and garden of a prominent private school which encroached stormwater drain.