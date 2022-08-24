Bengaluru: Astrologer and his wife rape woman for 7 years, film the act on camera

According to the complaint, the victim met the astrologer at a religious function seven years ago and he allegedly told her to come to his house to perform some 'pujas' at his house as she was facing some personal issues.

Upon going to his house, he offered some drink to her after which she fell unconscious. When the victim woke up she found herself sleeping on the bed in a semi-nude state with the couple by her side.

She was then threatened by the couple of leaking the video of the sexual act if she opens up about it with anyone. They repeatedly raped her several times in the last seven years and the mother learnt about the incident only after the victim's engagement was called off.

"My daughter's engagement was cancelled a day earlier. I came to know that Murthy and his wife met my daughter's fiance and showed him the video they had recorded. They threatened to leak the video if he married my daughter. The couple also met my son and threatened to eliminate our family if we tried to arrange marriage for her with anyone," The Times of India quoted the complainant as stating.

However, the couple is absconding after the case was registered against them. "We have collected clues about the whereabouts of Murthy and will arrest him soon," said an officer.