Bengaluru: Anti-encroachment drive begins, CM says there will be no partisanship

"The recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and workers but also the common people. Houses in low-lying areas too have faced problems. The work on the removal of all encroachments will be completed," ANI quoted Bommai as saying. "The government has sought directions from courts in many cases. The courts will be seriously apprised of the situation. Several directions have been issued by courts in connection with flood-related cases in the past. This time, the encroachments will be removed on a big scale," he added.

Bommai said there will be no partisanship in the drive to remove the alleged encroachment of the stormwater drains that were said to be majorly responsible for the floods in Bengaluru recently following heavy downpour. "I have given a clear direction to the officials to remove the encroachment whoever has built structures on the stormwater drains and interrupted the flow of rainwater. This I have made very clear on day one," PTI quoted him as saying.

"There is no question of any partisanship on the issue," Bommai added. On asking if big companies were found to be encroaching the stormwater drains, Bommai said: "Whoever they are, we will not spare them. Everybody suffered during floods, be it IT-BT people or the common people."

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru civic body on Monday has started a demolition drive after Bommai asserted that the anti-encroachment offensive would be done on a big scale.

A BBMP team has started the drive at eight places, which were allegedly causing flooding in and around Bellandur in Mahadevapura zone. The officials have identified at least 10 places in the Mahadevapura zone, which were choking the flow of rainwater, including a building, playground and garden of a prominent private school which encroached stormwater drain.

The next challenge before the authorities is to raze an elite apartment right next to the school, they added. "Notices have been served to the dwellers of the apartment to vacate it. We are waiting for their response," a BBMP official said.

Last week, torrential rains left Bengaluru struggling as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be.