Bengaluru: 27-year-old doctor killed by fiancee for uploading ‘private photos’ on social media

The victim was identifed as Dr Vikas Rajan who had completed his MBBS degree from Ukraine. After practising at a hospital in Chennai, he moved to Bengaluru with a new job. Besides working with a private hospital, Dr Rajan trained students interested in pursuing medicine courses abroad.

The couple had been in a relationship for two years before they began planning to get married. Both families had agreed to the wedding. However, the woman later found nude photos of herself on Instagram. She asked her fiancée about it and found out he was behind the post.

According to reports, Rajan uploaded the photographs using an account opened under a friend's name. He also sent them to friends in Tamil Nadu.

The woman was furious and decided to teach him a lesson. She then invited her to-be husband to her friend's house in New Mico Layout. Two other male friends were also present. A few drinks down, an argument broke out between them. The four accused allegedly attacked Dr Rajan with a floor mop, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

A week back, Dr Rajan was hospitalised with serious injuries. He slipped into a coma and died three days later.

CK Baba Deputy Police Commissioner for South East Bengaluru, told the media the woman recently found nude pictures of her on Instagram. When she confronted Dr Vikas, he said he had created a fake ID and posted the pictures "just for fun".

The woman told Dr Rajan's brother Vijay that he was injured in a fight and a police case was registered. The investigation revealed that she had lied to ensure that her role is not revealed.

Police have now arrested the woman and three of her friends -- Gautham, Sushil and Sunil -- under various charges, including that of murder. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody.