Be ready for power-cuts over the weekend: Areas in Bengaluru to be affected

The works include quarterly and half-year maintenance and also construction of new direct current lines. Due to this there would be more power cuts in the city on Friday, Saturday and Sundar. There could be outages between 10 am and 4 pm.

Areas which will see power cuts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Harobele, Kodihalli, Kunur, Hukunda, Bijjahalli, Hunasanahalli and surounding villages. Cool joint, Food Complex, Safina plaza, Prestige central, Prestige dynasty, Manipal R.M.U, City bank MG road, PM street, Mathikere, Malleshwaram, Yeswanthpur, BHEL, Brain Center, Honnur, Basavanalu, Malleshattihalli, Kadajji, Avaragere, Anagodu, Bethur, Putaganalu, Igooru, Chikkanahalli, Rampura, Anekonda, Mahaveera, Ravi, Goshale, Lingadahalli and STP Avaragere Industry and surrounding areas. NGEF Estate, Gardacharpalya Kempapura, Agrahara L/o, Defence L/o, Fortune, A block, Pai house, Byatrayanapura, UAS layout, Telecom layout, Milstone and Hiranandani appartment, 12th block, 7thBlock, 11th Block, RGA Infrastructure 1 & 2, 9th A block, 9th B block, Intel, Station auxillary, Adugodi, Salapuria Tower, Big Bazar, Accenture, KMF Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New Mico road, Chikkalakshmi Layout, Mahalingeshwara badavane, Bangalore dairy, Forum, Rangadasappa layout, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Chinnayyana Palya, Chandrappa Nagara, Nimhans Administrative block, Bande slum, Sunnakal Forum, Brundavana Slum, NDRI-police quarters, 8th block, 7th block Adugodi, NDRI NIANP, St John Hospital, 5th block industrial layout, Mico Bosch, JNC Sorronding, 5th Block KHB colony, Industrial Area 5th block, 7th block khb colony, Industrial Area 3rd block, 8th to 11th main, Industrial area 5th block, Koramangala 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Block, Maruthi nagara, Dabas colony, OLd Madivala,, Oracle, Madivala, Chikka Adugodi, Krishna nagara Industrial Area, Davanam Jewellers, Neeragunda, Adrikatte, Sri Mata, Aladahalli, Hunavinodu, Doddaghatta, Jankal, Thanegekallu, Kantapura, Devapurara, Majjanahalli, Attimage, Honnenahalli, Duggavara, Gulihatti, Bochenahalli, Seeranakatte, Rangappa Temple, S K Halli, Kenkere, Nakikere, Poojarahatti, Madadakere,Vedavathi Water works, Kappagere, Koratigere, Siddaramanagara, Kanguvalli, Kellodu, Rangavvanahalli , Peelapura, Devigere, Kobbaripete Urban, B.V.Nagara, Mavinkatte, Attighatta and surrounding areas Jayanagara Church to Shakthi Nagar over head water tank,(Loc-8-12), Attibele, Attibele industrial area, Maisandra, Yaduvinahalli areas. Industries and areas feeding from 66/11KV Jigani Link Road, Industries near Yedamadu, Hanumanthanagara raising sun IPP and surrounding villages, Peenya industrial area, all 66KV lines outgoing from the said MUSS. 66kV O/G line Baddihalli, Shanthinagara, Devanuru, GVR, Gandhinagara, VHB, Gulur, AK kaval, Melekote, Banavara, Dairy, Kumkumanahalli, Guluru.

