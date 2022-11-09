After backlash, Satish Jarakiholi apologises, withdraws 'Hindu' remarks

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi withdrew and apologised for his statement. He also asked to constitute an investigating committee to find those who tried to defame him as anti-Hindu.

The BJP held protests in different parts of Karnataka condemning Jarkiholi for his controversial statement that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and it has a "dirty" meaning. The saffron party is also targeting the Congress on the issue, calling it "anti-Hindu", and has also demanded for his sacking by the opposition party.

There are reports of protests from various parts of the state including Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Karwar, Yadgir, Raichur, Shivamogga, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Bagalkote among other places.

Jarakiholi has said that the word 'Hindu' actually comes from Persian language and that it has a 'horrible' meaning.

"Where has the 'Hindu' term come from? It comes from Persia... So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, and Wikipedia, the term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?... Its meaning is horrible," said the Congress leader.

"Hindu does not belong to India. It is being forcibly imposed on us. Why glorify it, when it is not even Indian?" he said while speaking in Hindi.