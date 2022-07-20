20 engineering colleges in Karnataka to be upgraded to global standards

Bengaluru, July 20: Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said 30 engineering colleges in the state, including 14 government colleges, have been selected for Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE). The RETE has the objective of upgrading these select engineering colleges across the state as technical colleges of global standard in five years, he said, according to news agency PTI.

Narayan was talking to reporters after receiving a report on RETE submitted by the high-powered committee headed by Visvesvaraya Technological University vice-chancellor Professor Karisiddappa. The minister said the RETE will enable providing qualitative engineering education in every district of the state.