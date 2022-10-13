Viral video: When a tanker got swept away by an overflowing stream!

In the viral clip, the tanker is seen trying to cross the stream on Tadipatri Anantapur Highway when the vehicle suddenly collapsed and is washed away in the Maruva canal.

However, the reports in the local media claimed that the driver was rescued and the traffic has been stopped to avoid such incidents.

More than half of Anantpur city has been badly hit by the the incessant rains in the last few days, resulting in flooding and overflowing of canals.

The video clips on social media shows the devastation caused by the overflowing rivers, which has forced 100s of people to evacuate their homes.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations and the affected people have been shifted to temporary relief camps.

Yuvajana colony, Rajaka Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Rangaswamy Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Chandrababu Nagar and other colonies were among those affected, according to a report in The News Minute.