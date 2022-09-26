Devotees throng Indrakeeladri holy shrine for Navaratri celebrations

Amaravati, Sep 26: Dasara Navaratri celebrations began on a pious note on Monday as thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine Indrakeeladri, abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada, to worship the presiding deity.

The Goddess has been specially decorated as 'Swarna Kavachalinkrita (gold armoured) Durga Devi' on the first day of the festivities.