'You are my Allah': Cong MLA tells Muslim voters in Gujarat

This time, Mahudha MLA and Congress leader Indrajit Parmar is reportedly heard telling voters that they are his "Allah" and he had become the MLA because of them.

Ahmedabad, Nov 21: Days after the purported video of Congress leader Chandanji Thakor claiming "only Muslims can save the country" went viral, yet another clip allegedly of minority appeasement by Congress has surfaced online.

'You Are My Allah, my parents'

"Many Muslim people, women spread this false rumour that our MLA is not with us. But for me you are like Allah, my parents. If this dispensary goes in that area [Hindu dominated area], then it is of no use. They [Hindus] will go to private hospitals only. Only this Muslim community which goes to 'Aarogya'. I have become MLA because of you. Muslim community has given me a lot of votes. I am giving you guarantee that I will not let a dispensary come up there," OpIndia quoted him as saying at his area while addressing Muslim community.

The clip was posted by BJP Gujarat General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela on his Twitter account. However, the Congress leader has denied making those comments now saying that it was from 2017.

A few days ago, Congress candidate from Sidhpur candidate Chandanji Thakor is caught telling the minority community that "only they can save Congress and the country."

'Only Muslims can save Congress and country'

"We gave the votes (to BJP) to do something new but they pushed the entire country to depth, and if anyone can save the country then it is the Muslim community, and if anyone can save the Congress, only Muslims can do that," Republic quoted him as saying.

He also brought up the issue of NRC and triple talaq issue while claiming that only Congress is in favour of Muslims across the country.

"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi came to roads over NRC issue. There were 18 types of parties but none favoured Muslims. This is the only party that protects you, countrywide. This BJP disturbed you in some places. This BJP raked up the triple talaq issue, and abolished it. The Hajj subsidy is also taken away by BJP," he added.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be announced on December 8.