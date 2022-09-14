RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend seminar in Ahmedabad today

Ahmedabad, Sep 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will on Wednesday attend a seminar in Ahmedabad organised by the city-based Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM).

The seminar on the topic "independence to freedom- a multi-faceted discussion," (swadhinta se swatantrata ki or bahu aayami vimarsh) will be held at the Gujarat University, the state RSS said in a release.