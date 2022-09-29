Over 50,000 locals throng routes as PM Modi holds roadshows in Surat, Bhavnagar

Officials said that nearly 50,000 people had gathered along the roadshow route in Bhavnagar to greet the prime minister, who reciprocated by waving at them. Women showered rose petals on Modi's car.

The local administration had erected stages at several places along the route, where artistes performed folk dance to welcome Modi.

Some of the major projects which will be launched in Bhavnagar include world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are slated to be held by the end of this year.