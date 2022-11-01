Municipality alone knows why bridge work handed to firm repairing watches, says former dy CM

Ahmedabad, Nov 01: While talking about the Morbi bridge collapse in which over 140 people lost their lives, former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said only Morbi municipality knows on which qualification it handed over the work of bridge renovation to Oreva, which is an old company for repairing watches.

The former deputy CM also said that the Gujarat government did not have any direct or indirect role in it.

"Renovation and opening of the bridge were done by Morbi admin. Gujarat government didn't have any role in it, direct or indirect. The old bridge was small and made for private use, but was opened to the public for tourist movement," said Nitin Patel, as quoted by ANI.

"Oreva is an old company for repairing watches but only Morbi municipality knows on which qualification it handed over the work of the bridge renovation," he added.

Patel assured that the state government would take appropriate action. An enquiry committee will also be set up.

"It might take some time since a thorough investigation will be required, but the state government would take action once it receives the report. Nine people responsible for the collapse of the Morbi bridge have been arrested, and actions will be taken against them by the government," Patel told ANI.

The former deputy CM also condoled the loss of 134 lives in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

On Monday, the Gujarat police arrested nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi today.

The century-old bridge over the Machchhu river, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation for seven months, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Gujarat will observe state-wide mourning on November 2 over the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed over 141 lives including 47 children, the youngest being a two-year-old.