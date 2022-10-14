IPR Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 08 Technical Officer posts; Check salary and last date

Candidates who wish to apply should submit separate application along with requisite fees. The online application process will start on October 14, 2022 on the official website .

New Delhi, Oct 14: The Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has announced the IPR Recruitment 2022 and applications from the eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officer.

Selected candidates as Technical Officer in IPR will be placed in the pay scale of 7th Pay Matrix Level 10 (₹ 56,100/- to ₹ 1,77,500/-) [Old Pay Band ₹ 15600-39100/- and Grade Pay ₹ 5400/-].

Total vacancies notified by the IPR for the posts of Technical Officer Posts through this recruitment notification are 08. Post wise details of vacancies are provided in the table below -

IPR Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Technical Officer (Civil): 02

Technical Officer (Computer): 02

Technical Officer (Electrical): 01

Technical Officer (Mechanical): 03

Important dates to remember

Starting Date of Online Application: 14.10.2022

Last Date of Online Application: 18.11.2022

Job Location Gujarat

Eligibility Criteria / Educational Qualification for IPR Technical Officer

Candidates possessing Engineering Degree in relevant discipline as mentioned in the table below can apply online for IPR Technical Officer Recruitment 2022.

Technical Officer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering

Technical Officer (Computer): Degree in Computer Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering

Technical Officer (Electrical): Degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Technical Officer (Mechanical): Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Age Limit for Technical Officer in IPR Recruitment 2022

Maximum age limit for Candidates to apply IPR Jobs 2022 application: 30 Years. Age relaxation for various reserved category candidates will be as per GoI Rules.

Selection Process for IPR Technical Officer Recruitment 2022

The online applications, received for Technical Officer posts in IPR in response to the advertisement, shall be scrutinized on the basis of all criteria like age, educational qualification, category certificate, fee receipt etc. and only the valid applications shall be considered for screening test/interview.

In case of receipt of large number of applications for Technical Officer Posts in IPR, a screening test (written test) will be conducted by the IPR.

The test for Technical Officer in IPR will be of two hours duration comprising objective type questions (Multiple Choice Questions) in the respective subject. Each question shall carry 3 (three) marks for correct answer and 1 (one) negative mark for incorrect answer. Marks scored in the written test will be criteria for shortlisting candidates for personal interview. Final selection will be based on the performance in the personal interview only.

Application Fees for IPR Technical Officer Recruitment 2022

The application fee for Technical Officer in IPR is Rs. 200/- for UR / OBC Candidates. However, SC / ST / Female / PwBD / EWS / Ex-Serviceman candidates are not required to pay any application fees.