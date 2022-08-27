New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge" that connects the east and West side of Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday. The Kite-themed foot over bridge was completed a month ago has not yet been thrown open to the public as yet.

This iconic bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 meters long and 14 meters wide in the middle and connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end.

Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also use this bridge to cross the river without negotiating traffic and it will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody.

The vibrant colors of decoration and glasses also reflet the hues of kites and the celebration of Uttaray festival.

The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront, the release informed.

It has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes, while the roof is made up of colourful fabric, and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel, the release added.

Facilities available at Atal brige