Gujarat: Vidyapith to invite Governor to take over as chancellor

"The governing council of the Gujarat Vidyapith met on October 4. After detailed discussion, it was decided to accept the resignation tendered by Chancellor Ela Bhatt and respect her feelings," said the Ahmedabad-based university in a statement. It further said Bhatt will remain in the post till October 19.

"It was also decided with a majority vote to invite Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to take over as the 12th Chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith. A Gujarat Vidyapith delegation will go to invite the Governor," said the statement. Bhatt, 89, recently resigned from the post of Chancellor citing her advanced age and requested the trustees to look for a replacement. The Ramon Magsaysay award winner was chosen to lead the Gandhian institute in March 2015 after the resignation of then-Chancellor Narayan Desai.

The Gujarat Vidyapith was founded by Mahatma Gandhi on October 18, 1920, and he served as its life-long Chancellor. After him, stalwarts like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Morarji Desai adorned the post of Chancellor of the 102-year-old university. Acharya Devvrat took over as Gujarat Governor in June 2019. Before that, he served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.