Gujarat High Court orders state govt to conduct survey of all bridges

Ahmedabad, Nov 24: Following the Morbi bridge collapse incident, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday ordered the state government to ensure that bridges in the state are in proper condition and asked it to conduct a survey of the condition of all the bridges and submit a certified report before the court.

The court said, "Gujarat HC orders state government to do a survey of all bridges in the state. HC says, ensure bridges are in proper condition. HC wants a list of all bridges, mentioning how many of them are in same condition. It states that there should be certified report & it needs to be placed before HC," ANI quoted it as saying.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to hear a plea seeking a judicial probe into the Morbi Bridge collapse incident.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli termed the incident, which claimed over 135 lives, as an 'enormous tragedy'.

The Morbi bridge collapse happened on October 30 when a century-old suspension bridge on the Machhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed. Over 135 people, including women and children, were reportedly killed in the incident.

The more than a century old bridge had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation.