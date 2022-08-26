Gujarat: Central GST official caught taking bribe

Ahmedabad, Aug 26: A Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) has been caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday.

S S Agrawal, the official, was arrested on Thursday evening while accepting the bribe during a trap laid by the ACB at the CGST office in Nanpura area of Surat, it said in a release.

A tax consultant had complained to the ACB that Agrawal had demanded Rs 5,000 for clearing the GST refund of one of his clients.