6 Pakistanis, with drugs worth Rs 200 crore, arrested off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad, Sep 14: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard seized 40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday, a senior ATS official said.

Six Pakistani crew members of the boat were also apprehended, he said. The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted mid-sea by a joint team of the Coast Guard and ATS near Jakhau harbour in Kutch district, the official said.