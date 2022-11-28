163 candidates in Gujarat phase 2 polls have criminal background, BJP fields least but who tops the list

The ruling BJP has fielded least number of candidates with the said background in this phase of the election., the election watch dog, which has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 833 candidates who are contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections in the second phase in 93 constituencies, stated.

Ahmedabad, Nov 28: In the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, 163 candidates (20 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, the Gujarat Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report.

The report claims that 18 (19%) out of 93 candidates analysed from BJP have criminal cases filed against them. Congress and AAP have fielded 29 (32%) out of 90 candidates and 29 (31%) out of 93 candidates with the said background, respectively.

Party 2017 Phase II 2022 Phase II Number of Candidates Analysed Number of candidates with Declared Criminal Cases Percentage of candidates with Declared Criminal Cases Number of Candidates Analysed Number of candidates with Declared Criminal Cases Percentage of candidates with Declared Criminal Cases INC 88 25 28% 90 29 32% BJP 86 22 26% 93 18 19% AAP 7 2 29% 93 29 31% BHARTIYA TRIBAL PARTY 2 0 0% 12 4 33%

Table: Party Wise Candidates with Declared Criminal Cases: 2017 Phase II vs 2022 Phase II

Crorepatis

Out of the 833 candidates, 245(29%) are crorepatis. The report claims that 94 candidates have declared assets worth over Rs 5 crore or more, 74 candidates between Rs 2-5 crore and 157 candidates between Rs 50 lakh-Rs 2 crore. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections phase II, out of 822 candidates, 199 (24%) were crorepatis.

Value of assets (Rs.) Number of candidates Percentage of Candidates 5 crores and above 94 11% 2 crores to 5 crores 74 9% 50 lakhs to 2 crores 157 19% 10 lakhs to 50 lakhs 227 27% less than 10 lakhs 281 34%

"The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 77(86%) out of 90 candidates analysed from INC, 75 (81%) out of 93 candidates analysed from BJP and 35 (38%) out of 93 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore," it said in the report.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase II is Rs 4.25 Crores. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 93 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 19.58 crore, 90 INC candidates analysed is Rs 7.61 crore, 93 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.28 crore and 12 Bhartiya Tribal Party candidates have average assets worth Rs 19.69 Lakh.

Party 2017 Phase II 2022 Phase II Number of Candidates Analysed Number of Crorepati Candidates Percentage of Crorepati Candidates Number of Candidates Analysed Number of Crorepati Candidates Percentage of Crorepati Candidates INC 88 67 76% 90 77 86% BJP 86 66 77% 93 75 81% AAP 7 5 71% 93 35 38% BHARTIYA TRIBAL PARTY 2 0 0% 12 0 0%

Table: Party Wise Crorepati Candidates: 2017 Phase II vs 2022 Phase II

BJP's Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (JS Patel) is the richest contestant in the fray with Rs 661 Crore declared assets (movable assets of Rs 1,47,03,74,800 and immovable assets of Rs 5,14,25,06,700).

Name Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Total Assets (Rs) Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (J.S. Patel) Mansa BJP 1,47,03,74,800 5,14,25,06,700 6,61,28,81,500

661 Crore+ Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput Sidhpur BJP 2,66,62,12,415 1,06,03,22,386 3,72,65,34,801

372 Crore+ Ajitsinh Parsottamdas Thakor Dabhoi AAP 83,07,125 3,42,25,00,000 3,43,08,07,125

343 Crore+

Table: Top three candidates with highest declared assets

Notably, five candidates have declared zero assets in their self sworn affidavits. BSP's Solanki Dipakbhai Mulajibhai tops the list of candidates withlowest assets. He has declared movable assets of Rs 6,000.

Name Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Patni Mahendrabhai Somabhai Gandhinagar North IND 0 0 Patel Satyamkumar K Naroda Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party 0 0 Satish Hiralal Soni Amraiwadi Apni Janta Party 0 0 Parmar Kasturbhai Ranchhodbhai Danilimda (SC) Praja Vijay Paksh 0 0 Jiwanbhai Ramabhai Parmar Sabarmati Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 0

Table: Zero assets candidates

Key points:

A total of 37(4%) candidates have not declared their PAN details.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 10 (11%) out of 90 candidates analysed from INC, 17 (18%) out of 93 candidates analysed from AA P, 14 (15%) out of 93 candidates analysed from BJP and 1 (8%) out of 12 candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 9 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 9 candidates 1 candidate has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 8 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies*: 19 (20%) out of 93 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Education details of candidates: 505(61%) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 264 (32%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. 27 candidates are Diploma holders. 32 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 5 candidates are illiterate.

Age details of candidates: 284(34%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 430 (52%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 118 (14%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 1 candidate has declared he is more than 80 years old.

Gender details of candidates: 69(8%) female candidates are contesting in the Gujarat assembly election 2022 Phase II. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase II, 61(7%) out of 822 candidates analysed were women.