President Murmu flags off two trains in Tripura today

The Janshatabdi Express will cover a distance of 600 km in six hours from the Tripura capital to Khongsang in Manipur via Jiribam, a senior railway official said.

Currently, it takes 15 hours to reach Jiribam in Manipur from Agartala by road.

The other express train, which so far ran between Kolkata and Guwahati, will now ply till Agartala, thus connecting the three cities via rail link.

"People of Tripura who visit Kolkata for various purposes be it treatment, education or tourism will immensely benefit from the new service," the official added.

