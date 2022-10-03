EVMs, VVPATs arrive in Tripura in run-up to Assembly polls

Agartala, Oct 03: As many as 4,900 EVMs and VVPATs for next year's assembly polls in Tripura arrived here from Hyderabad, an election official said on Monday. The machines were stored in a warehouse in Tripura West district in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, Additional Chief Election Officer Use Jen Mog said.

"We have received 4,900 EVMs and VVPATs from Hyderabad, as was directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The poll materials, as of now, have been stored at a warehouse in Tripura. They will be dispatched to seven other districts of the state, as per requirement, after the puja holidays," Mog told PTI.