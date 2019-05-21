Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 to be declared anytime now

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 21: The Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The GSEB will declare the result today at around 8 am. There are around 11 lakh students who took the exam that were conducted between March 7 and March 19 2019. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org and examresults.net.

How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the 10th result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

