Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 to be declared anytime now

Ahmedabad, May 21: The Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.
The GSEB will declare the result today at around 8 am. There are around 11 lakh students who took the exam that were conducted between March 7 and March 19 2019. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org and examresults.net.
How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019:
- Go to gseb.org
- Click on the 10th result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
