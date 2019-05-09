  • search
    GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 to be declared shortly

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Ahmedabad, May 09: The GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 is all set to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results will be declared today at 8 am. The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream will be declared separately. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

    How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:

    • Go to gseb.org
    • Click on the link that says result
    • Click on the HSC Science 2019
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Ahmedabad East Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Paresh Rawal BJP Winner 6,33,582 65% 3,26,633
    Patel Himmatsingh Prahladsingh INC Runner Up 3,06,949 32% 0
    2009
    Harin Pathak BJP Winner 3,18,846 53% 86,056
    Babaria Dipakbhai Ratilal INC Runner Up 2,32,790 39% 0
    + More Details

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
