GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 to be declared shortly

Ahmedabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 09: The GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2019 is all set to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared today at 8 am. The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream will be declared separately. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the link that says result

Click on the HSC Science 2019

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download results

Take a printout

