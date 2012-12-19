Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Constituency-wise

Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Viramgam

39 PT Dilipkumar of Cong PP Naranbhai of BJP 16,983 votes K Gagjibhai of BJP Sanand

40 KV Patel of Cong

KG Rathod of BJP 4,148 votes New

Dholka 58 CB Manubha of BJP CP Pratapbhai of Cong 18,845 votes TK Rayabhai of Congress

Dhandhuka

59 KL Chaturbhai of BJP MM Shah of Cong 28,277 votes MR Karsanbhai (Ind)

Dasada (SC) 60 MP Kalabhai of BJP MM Makwana 10,640 votes TS Baldevdasji of BJP

Limbdi

61 KS Gandalal of Cong KJ Rana of BJP 1,561 votes KB Nathabhai of Congress

Wadhwan 62 DV Narendrabhai

of BJP VH Chimanlal of Cong 17,558 votes DB Narendrabhai of BJP

Chotila

63 SB Chauhan of BJP FD Govindbhai

of Cong 11,972 votes JP Savsibhai of Congress

Dhrangadhra 64 KJ Ramjibhai of BJP PJ Harilal of Cong 17,403 votes PH Mohanlal of Congress

Morbi

65 AK Shivlal of BJP B Merja of Cong 2,760 votes AK Shivlal of BJP

Tankara 66 KM Kalyanjibhai

of BJP VM Dhanjibhai

of Cong 15,407 votes KM Kalyanibhai of BJP

Wankaner

67 PM Abdulmutalib

of Cong SJ Kantilal of BJP 5,311 votes PM Abdulmutlib of Congress

Rajkot East 68 RI Sanjaybhai

of Cong SK Chimanbhai

of BJP 4,272 votes New Rajkot West

69 VR Vala of BJP AR Rajani of Cong 24,978 votes New Rajkot South 70 G Patel of BJP

DM Himatbhai of Cong 28,477 votes New Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007 Rajkot Rural (SC)

71 BM Babariya of BJP SL Jethabhai of Cong 11,466 votes BM Babariya of BJP Jasdan 72 GB Bhikhabhai of Cong Dr BK Boghra of BJP 10,847 votes BK Mohanbhai of Congress Gondal

73 JJ Temubha of BJP ZG Pragajibhai of GPP 19,766 votes VC Bachubhai of Congress Jetpur 74 RJ Vitthalbhai of Cong KJ Savjibhai of BJP 18,033 votes MC Rathava of Congress Dhoraji

75 RV Hansrajbhai of Cong PH Madhavjibhai of BJP 2,943 votes RV Hansrajbhai of Congress Kalavad (SC) 76 CM Amarabhai of BJP PD Rudabhai of Cong 6,119 votes FR Chanabhai of BJP Jamnagar Rural

77 RH Patel of Cong FR Chanabhai of BJP 3,304 votes LP Solanki of BJP Jamnagar North 78 JD Merubha of Cong ABM Hardasbhai of BJP 9,448 votes New Jamnagar South

79 TV Narendrabhai

of BJP LJ Haridas of Cong 2,862 votes New Jamjodhpur

80 Dharamshibhai of BJP AHK Khjava of Cong 28,191 votes JB Hematsinh of Congress

Khambhalia 81 PH Madam of BJP AEK Karmur of Cong 38,382 votes KM Daya of BJP Dwarka

82 PV Manek of BJP AKM Ranmalbhai of Cong 5,616 votes MP Virambha of BJP Porbandar

83 BB Bokhiria of BJP AD Modhwadia of Cong 17,146 votes MA Devabhai of Congress Kutiyana 84 KS Jadeja of BJP KD Odedra 18,474 votes OK Dulabhai of BJP Manavadar 85 CJ Pethalajibhai of Cong RG Sureja of BJP 4,402 votes CJ Pethljibhai of Congress Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007 Junagadh 86 MM Liladharbhai of BJP JB Balabhai of Cong 13,796 votes MM Liladharbhai of BJP Visavadar 87 KS Patel of GPP BK Mepabhai of BJP 42,186 votes BK Mepabhai of BJP Keshod 88 AK Ladani of BJP KM Karshanbhai of Cong 7,937 votes MV Mansukhbhai of BJP Mangrol 89 CR Naranbhai of BJP Dr C C Kanjibhai of Cong 15,714 votes KB Lakhabhai of BJP Somnath 90 BJ Bhanabhai of Cong JR Virabhai of BJP 2,096 votes JR Virabhai of BJP Talala 91 JD Barad of Cong PG Varjang of Cong 1,478 votes BB Dhanabhai of Congress Kodinar (SC) 92 SJ Danabhai of BJP MM Vala of Cong 8,477 votes SD Boghabhai of BJP Una 93 VP Bhimabhai of Cong KC Rathod of BJP 7,507 votes RK Chanabhai of BJP Dhari 94 KN Nanjibhai of GPP KJ Kakadiya of Cong 1,575 votes BM Panchabhai of BJP Amreli 95 P Dhanani of Cong D Sanghani of BJP 28,893 votes D Sanghani of BJP Lathi 96 BN Undhad of Cong KG Nanajibhai of BJP 2,764 votes D Hanubhai (Bhaba) of BJP Savarkundla 97 VV Vasharambhai of BJP P Dudhat of Cong 2,384 votes New Rajula 98 SH Odhavjibhai of BJP BR Ram of Cong 18,710 votes SH Odhavjibhai of BJP Mahuva 99 MV Raghavbhai of BJP BB Thakar (Ind) 28,352 votes KK Valabhai of BJP Talaja 100 SB Dhirubhai of BJP SS Ajitsinh of Cong 32,844 votes MB Raghavjibhai of BJP Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007 Gariadhar 101 KH Nakrani of BJP MB Mavajibhai of Cong 16,028 votes KH Nakrani of BJP Palitana 102 RP Jinabhai of Cong SM Parakramsinh of BJP 14,325 votes SM Parakramsinh of BJP Bhavnagar Rural 103 PO Solanki of BJP G Shaktisinh of Cong 18,554 votes >PO Solanki of BJP Bhavnagar East 104 DV Vijaybhai of BJP JR Mahendrabhai of Cong 39,508 votes DV Vijaybhai of BJP Bhavnagar West 105 JS Vaghani of BJP MR Kanani of Cong 53,893 votes JS Vaghani of BJP Gadhada (SC) 106 AM Parmar of BJP MP Tidabhai of Cong 10,342 votes PA Makanbhai of BJP Botad 107 MT Devijbhai of BJP KM Bavaliya of Cong 10,005 votes S Patel of BJP Nandod (ST) 148 TS Bhailalbhai of BJP VH Jayantibhai of Cong 15,727 votes TS Bhailalbhai of BJP Dediapada (ST) 149 MP Vasava of BJP AR Vasava of Cong 2,555 votes VA Ramsinh of Congress Jambusar 150 CP Mori of BJP MK Laxmanbhai of Cong 18,730 votes KL Makwana of Congress Vagra 151 AA Rana of BJP I Patel of Cong 14,318 votes I Patel of Congress Jhagadia (ST) 152 VC Amarsinh of JD(U) VP Chhotubhai of Cong 13,304 votes VC Amarsinhbhai of JD U Bharuch 153 DR Patel of BJP S Mangrola of Cong 37,190 votes DR Patel of BJP Ankleshwar 154 IT Patel of BJP PM Balubhai of Cong 31,443 votes PI Thakorbhai of BJP Olpad 155 PM Zinabhai of BJP JS Patel of Cong 37,058 votes PK Gangarambhai of BJP Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007 Mangrol (ST) 156 VG Vestabhai of BJP CT Amarsinhbhai of Cong 31,106 votes VG Vestabhai of BJP Mandvi (ST) 157 VP Naragarbhai

of Cong VH Maheshbhai of Cong 24,394 votes SD Govindbhai of BJP Kamrej 158 PP Chhanganbhai

of BJP BM Pithavdiwala of Cong 61,371 votes RB Amruthbhai of BJP Surat East 159 GR Mangubhai

of BJP PK Kayamuddin

of Cong 15,789 votes GR Mangubhai of BJP Surat North 160 CA Jashvantlal

of BJP KD Manubhai

of Cong 22,034 votes VN Bhagvanbhai of BJP Varachha Road 161 KK Shivabhai of BJP GD Haribhai of Cong 20,359 votes New Karanj 162 KJ Manjibhai of BJP ZJ Devchandbhai

of Cong 49,439 votes New Limbayat 163 PS Rajendrabhai

of BJP SS Mohan of Cong 30,321 votes New Udhna 164 N Patel of BJP RD Bhagwatiprasad

of Cong 32,754 votes New Majura 165 SH Rameshkumar

of BJP JD Lalchand of Cong 71,556 votes New Katargram 166 VN Bhagabanbhai

of BJP PN Kalabhai of Cong 43,272 votes New Surat West 167 K Ratilalvankawala

of BJP PU Babubhai of Cong 69,731 votes K Vankawala of BJP Choryasi 168 PR Parabubhai of BJP PS Champakbhai

of Cong 67,638 votes N Patel of BJP Bardoli (SC) 169 P Ishwarbhai alias

A Ramanbhai of BJP RN Gopalbhai of Cong 22,272 votes HK Narsinhbhai of Congress Mahuva (ST) 170 DM Dhanjibhai of BJP IN Vahiya of Cong 11,687 votes KK Valabhai of BJP Vyara (ST) 171 PD Gamit of Cong GP Babubhai of BJP 13,556 votes GP Dhedabhai of Congress Nizar (ST) 172 GK Reshmabhai of BJP VP Govindbhai of Cong 9,924

votes PG Vasava of Congress Dangs (ST) 173 GM Gangajibhai

of Cong PV Rameshbhai of BJP 2,422

votes New Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Jalalpore 174 RC Patel of BJP RD Panchal of Cong 17,787 votes RC Patel of BJP Navsari 175 DP Dinkarbhai of BJP PA Durlabhbhai of Cong 15,981 votes PN Chhaganbhai of Congress Gandevi (ST) 176 PM Chhaganbhai of BJP PB Nardevbhai of Cong 26,177 votes PL Parshottambhai of BJP Vansda (ST) 177 CC Kolubhai of Cong PN Maganbhai of BJP 25,616 votes New Dharampur (ST) 178 PI Dhedabhai of Cong CS Batukbhai of BJP 15,298 votes CC Kolubhai of Congress Valsad 179 BK Patel of BJP P Dharmesh of Cong 35,399 votes New Pardi 180 KM Desai of BJP HM Desai of Cong 37,311 votes PU Girishkumar of BJP Kaprada (ST) 181 CJ Harajibhai of Cong PP Shankarbhai

of BJP 18,685 votes New Umbergaon (ST) 182 RN Patkar of BJP GV Patel ofCong 28,299 votes RN Patkar of BJP Results of Phase II

Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Abdasa 1 CN Patel of Cong BJ Parsottam of BJP 6,075 votes JP Bhanushali of BJP Mandvi 2 CT Jagashi of BJP PK Rajendrasinh of Cong 8,506 votes SD Govindbhai of BJP Bhuj 3 Dr N Acharya of BJP AH Lodhiya of Cong

8,973 votes AV Gopalbhai of BJP Anjar 4 AV Gopalbhai of BJP

VK Humbal of Cong

4,728 votes AN Bhabeshbhai of BJP Gandhidham (SC) 5 MR Vachchhraj of BJP

CJ Ajitbhai of Cong

21,313 votes New Rapar 6 PV Dharamshibhai of BJP GB Meghaji of Cong 9,216 votes

GB Meghji of Congress Vav 7 SL Patel of BJP TG Nagaji of Cong 11,911 votes

PP Savabhai of BJP Tharad 8 PP Savabhai of BJP

PM Chatrabhai of Cong

3,473 votes

New Dhanera 9 PJ Kasnabhai of Cong

PV Ranchhodji of BJP

30,291 votes

PM Motiram of BJP Danta (ST) 10 KK Kalabhai of Cong

GB Kharadi of BJP

26,990 votes

GM Bheravdanji of Congress Vadgam (SC) 11 MJ Vaghela of Cong

VF Raghabhai of BJP 21,839 votes

VF Raghabhai of BJP Palanpur 12 PM Amrutlal of Cong

PG Madhavlal of BJP

5,284 votes

PG Madhavlal of BJP Deesa 13 VL Khodaji of BJP

JR Dhudalal of Cong

17,706 votes

VL Khodaji of BJP Deodar 14 CK Shivaji of BJP

RG Hamirabhai of Cong

20,809 votes

MA Amrutlal of BJP Kankrej 15 KD Lakhabhai of Cong

VK Prabhatsinh of BJP

600 votes

DB Jesangbhai of BJP Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Radhanpur 16 TN Harchandji of BJP BD Rathod 3,834 votes CS Lagdhirbhai of BJP Chanasma 17 DV Thakor of BJP TD Ataji of Cong 16,824 votes PR Somabhai of BJP Patan 18 DR Mahijibhai of BJP TJ Galabji of Cong 5,871 votes PA Mafatbhai of BJP Sidhpur 19 BC Rajput of Cong

J Vyas of BJP 25,824 votes JN Vyas of BJP Kheralu 20 DB Sankarji of BJP TB Ujamji of Cong 18,386 votes

DB Shankarji of BJP Unjha 21 PN Lalludas of BJP Dr A Patel of Cong 24,201 votes PN Lalludas of BJP Visnagar 22 PR Ganeshbhai of BJP PB Chaturdas of Cong 29,399 votes PR Ganeshbhai of BJP Becharaji 23 PR Somabhai of BJP DR Udesinhji of Cong 6,456 votes New Kadi (SC) 24 CR Maganbhai of Cong H Kanodiya of BJP 1,217 votes PN Ratilal of BJP Mahesana 25 PN Ratilal of BJP PM Pitambardas of Cong 24,205 votes

New Vijapur 26 PP Ishvarbhai of Cong KR Patel of BJP 8,759 votes

KR Patel of BJP Himatnagar 27 CR Ranjitsinh of Cong PP Khodabhai of BJP 12,356 votes PP Khodabhai of BJP Idar (SC) 28 RI Vora of BJP SR Virchandbhai of Cong 11,380 votes VR Isvarlal of BJP Khedbrahma (ST) 29 A Kotwal of Cong MB Hujabhai of BJP 50,137 votes A Kotval of Congress Bhiloda (ST) 30 A Joshiyara of Cong NH Madiya of BJP 31,543 votes A Joshiyara of Congress Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Modasa 31 TR Shivsinh of Cong

PD Vakhatsinhji of BJP

22.858 votes

PD Vakhatsijhi of BJP Bayad 32 VM Shankersinh of Cong

JU Pujaji of BJP

35,923 votes

ZU Punjaji of BJP Prantij 33 BM Kacharsinh of Cong

CJ Mansinhji of BJP

7,014 votes CJ Mansinhji of BJP Dahegam 34 RK Bhupendrasinh of Cong

TR Chanduji of BJP 2,297 votes New Gandhinagar South 35 TS Chelaji of BJP

TJ Nathaji of Cong 8,011 votes

New Gandhinagar North 36 PA Ranchhodbhai

of BJP

PA Chaturdas of Cong

4,225 votes New

Mansa 37 CA Harisingbhai

of Cong

DD Patel of BJP

8,028 votes

Prof PM Madhavalal of BJP Kalol 38 TB Chanduji of Cong Dr AK Patel of BJP 343 votes PS Chaturdas of Congress Ghatlodia 41 PA Mafatbhai of BJP

PR Prahladbhai of Cong

1,10,395 votes

New Vejalpur 42 CK Babulal of BJP

PM Akbarkhan of Cong

40,985 votes New Vatva 43 PB Jadeja of BJP

PA Ravjibhai of Cong

46,932 votes

New

Ellisbridge 44 SR Shah of BJP

KB Shah of Cong 76,672 votes

R Shah of BJP Naranpura 45 A Shah of BJP Dr JB Patel of Cong

63,335 votes

New Nikol 46 PJ Ishwarbhai of BJP GN Jayrambhai of Cong

49,302 votes

New Naroda 47 WN Sunilbhai of BJP

BB Surabhai of Cong 58,352 votes Dr M Kodnani of BJP Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Thakkarbapa Nagar 48 KV Gobarbhai of BJP

PG Pranavkumar of Cong

49,251 votes

New Bapunagar 49 RJ Girdansinh of BJP

SD Thakarshibhai of Cong

2,603 votes

New

Amraiwadi 50 PH Somabhai of BJP GB Gopalbhai of Cong 65,425 votes New

Dariapur 51 GH Shekh of Cong

B Barot of BJP 2,621 votes

New

Jamalpur-Khadia 52 BB Ashok of BJP

SV Sipal of Cong 6,359 votes New Maninagar 53 N Modi of BJP

S Bhatt of Cong

86,373 votes

Narendra Modi of BJP Danilimda (SC) 54 SM Parmar of Cong

G Parmar of BJP 14,301 votes New Sabarmati 55 AG Patel of BJP

PB Govindlal of Cong

67,583 votes

PG Yogeshbhai of BJP Asarwa (SC) 56 RM Patel of BJP

SM Hirabhai of Cong

35,045 votes

PB Jadeja of BJP Daskroi 57 PB Jamnadas of BJP

BL Ambalal of Cong 37,633 votes

PB Jamdadas of BJP Khambhat 108 PS Ramanbhai of BJP

CS Bhajubha of Cong

15,386 votes

New Borsad 109 PR Dhirsinh of Cong

SN Ramanbhai of BJP 21,034 votes AA Chavda of Congress Anklav 110 A Chavda of Cong

SJ Amarsinh of BJP

30,319 votes

New Umreth 111 JR Patel of NCP

GR Parmar of BJP 1,394 votes VL Udesinh of Congress Anand 112 DM patel of BJP

K Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of Cong

987 votes PJ Rajubhai of BJP Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Petlad 113 N Patel of Cong

PD Rajivbhai of BJP

12,192 votes N Patel of Congress Sojitra 114 PP Madhabhai of Cong

PV Bhinubhai of BJP

162 votes RA Ashabhai of BJP Matar 115 CD Jesingbhai of BJP

PS Haribhai of Cong

6,487 votes CD Jesingbhai of BJP Nadiad 116 DP Vinubhai of BJP

JS Patel of Cong

6,587 votes

DP Vinubhai of BJP Mehmedabad 117 GR Chauhan of Cong

CS Bhalabhai of BJP

4,181 votes

CS Bhalabhai of BJP Mahudha 118 TN Fulsinh of Cong

SK Ratansinh of BJP 1,323 votes

NF Thakor of Congress Thasra 119 PR Prabhatsinh of Cong

PT Parmar of BJP 5,500 votes

PR Prabhatsinh of Congress Kapadvanj 120 S Vaghela of Cong

DK Bhulabhai of BJP 6,597 votes

PM Devjibhai of Congress Balasinor 121 CM Kohyabhai of Cong

P Rajeshbhai of BJP

17,171 votes CM Kohyabhai of BJP Lunawada 122 MK Hirabhai of BJP

PH Haribhai of Cong

59 votes

PH Haribhai of Congress Santrampur (ST) 123 DG Motibhai of Cong

BM Vallabhabhai of BJP 24,457 votes

PP Krishnakumarsinhji of Congress Shehra 124 AJ Ghelabhai of BJP

ST Ravsinh of Cong 28,725 votes

AJ Ghelabhai of BJP Morva Hadaf (ST) 125 KS Vechatbhai of Cong

DB Valabhai of BJP

11,289 votes

New Godhra 126 CK Raulji of Cong

CP Prabhatsinh of BJP 8,204 seats

CK Raulji of Congress Kalol 127 RA Damsinh of BJP JR Chandrasinh of Cong 30,056 votes New Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Halol 128 PJ Chandrasinhji of BJP

PR Balvantsinh of Cong 33,206 votes

PJ Chandrasinhji of BJP Fatepura (ST) 129 KR Bhurabhai of BJP

MD Bhimabhai of Cong 6,264 votes

New Jhalod (ST) 130 GM Kalabhai of Cong

VB Ditabhai of BJP

40,073 votes MD Bhimabhai of Congress Limkheda (ST) 131 BJ Sumanbhai of BJP BP Jesingbhai

15,331 votes BC Chhaganbhai of Congress Dahod (ST) 132 PV Parsingbhai of Cong

PN Kasnabhai of BJP

39,548 votes

New Garbada (ST) 133 BC Chhaganbhai of Cong

RM Ajitsinh of BJP 35,774 votes New

Devgadhbaria 134 KB Maganbhai of BJP

CB Chimansinh of Cong

83,753 votes

MT Kanaksinh of NCP Savli 135 IK Mahendrabhai (Ind)

KR Chauhan of Cong

20,319 votes

CK Raysinh of Congress Vaghodia 136 SM Babubhai of BJP

Dr PJ Khemabhai of Cong 5,788 votes SM Babubhai of BJP Chhota Udaipur (ST) 137 RM Chotubhai of Cong

GR Rathwa of BJP 2,132 votes

GR Rathva of BJP Jetpur (ST) 138 - - - New Sankheda (ST) 139 BD Chunilal of Cong TA Motibhai of BJP 1,452 votes TA Motibhai of BJP Dabhoi 140 PB Naranbhai of BJP PS Chimanbhai of Cong 5,122 votes SC Patel of Congress Vadodara City (SC) 141 VM Rajivbhai of BJP SJ Ashwinbhai of Cong 51,889 votes New Sayajigunj 142 SJR Sukhadiya of BJP

JK Shantilal of Cong 58,237 votes J Sukhadiya of BJP Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007 Akota 143 S Patel of BJP PL Thakorbhai of Cong 49,687 votes New Raopura 144 R Trivedi of BJP

J Thakkar of Cong 41,535 votes Y Patel of BJP Manjalpur 145 Y Patel of BJP GC Satyam of Cong 51,785 votes

New Padra 146 PD Balubhai of BJP TJ Mahendrasingh of Cong 4,308 votes DB Patel (Ind) Karjan 147 PS Motibhai of BJP AI Patel of Cong 3,499 votes DC Motibhai of Congress