Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Constituency-wise

|
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Viramgam
|39
|PT Dilipkumar of Cong
|PP Naranbhai of BJP
|16,983 votes
|K Gagjibhai of BJP
|Sanand
|40
|KV Patel of Cong
|KG Rathod of BJP
|4,148 votes
|New
|Dholka
|58
|CB Manubha of BJP
|CP Pratapbhai of Cong
|18,845 votes
|TK Rayabhai of Congress
|Dhandhuka
|59
|KL Chaturbhai of BJP
|MM Shah of Cong
|28,277 votes
|MR Karsanbhai (Ind)
|Dasada (SC)
|60
|MP Kalabhai of BJP
|MM Makwana
|10,640 votes
|TS Baldevdasji of BJP
|Limbdi
|61
|KS Gandalal of Cong
|KJ Rana of BJP
|1,561 votes
|KB Nathabhai of Congress
|Wadhwan
| 62
|DV Narendrabhai
of BJP
|VH Chimanlal of Cong
|17,558 votes
|DB Narendrabhai of BJP
|Chotila
|63
|SB Chauhan of BJP
|FD Govindbhai
of Cong
|11,972 votes
|JP Savsibhai of Congress
|Dhrangadhra
|64
|KJ Ramjibhai of BJP
|PJ Harilal of Cong
|17,403 votes
|PH Mohanlal of Congress
|Morbi
|65
|AK Shivlal of BJP
|B Merja of Cong
|2,760 votes
|AK Shivlal of BJP
|Tankara
|66
|KM Kalyanjibhai
of BJP
|VM Dhanjibhai
of Cong
|15,407 votes
|KM Kalyanibhai of BJP
|Wankaner
|67
|PM Abdulmutalib
of Cong
|SJ Kantilal of BJP
|5,311 votes
|PM Abdulmutlib of Congress
|Rajkot East
|68
|RI Sanjaybhai
of Cong
|SK Chimanbhai
of BJP
|4,272 votes
|New
|Rajkot West
|69
|VR Vala of BJP
|AR Rajani of Cong
|24,978 votes
|New
|Rajkot South
|70
|G Patel of BJP
|DM Himatbhai of Cong
|28,477 votes
|New
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin & (%)
|Winner of 2007
|Rajkot Rural (SC)
|71
|BM Babariya of BJP
|SL Jethabhai of Cong
|11,466 votes
|BM Babariya of BJP
|Jasdan
|72
|GB Bhikhabhai of Cong
|Dr BK Boghra of BJP
|10,847 votes
|BK Mohanbhai of Congress
|Gondal
|73
|JJ Temubha of BJP
|ZG Pragajibhai of GPP
|19,766 votes
|VC Bachubhai of Congress
|Jetpur
|74
|RJ Vitthalbhai of Cong
|KJ Savjibhai of BJP
|18,033 votes
|MC Rathava of Congress
|Dhoraji
|75
|RV Hansrajbhai of Cong
|PH Madhavjibhai of BJP
|2,943 votes
|RV Hansrajbhai of Congress
|Kalavad (SC)
|76
|CM Amarabhai of BJP
|PD Rudabhai of Cong
|6,119 votes
|FR Chanabhai of BJP
|Jamnagar Rural
|77
|RH Patel of Cong
|FR Chanabhai of BJP
|3,304 votes
|LP Solanki of BJP
|Jamnagar North
|78
|JD Merubha of Cong
|ABM Hardasbhai of BJP
|9,448 votes
|New
|Jamnagar South
|79
|TV Narendrabhai
of BJP
|LJ Haridas of Cong
|2,862 votes
|New
|Jamjodhpur
|80
|Dharamshibhai of BJP
|AHK Khjava of Cong
|28,191 votes
|JB Hematsinh of Congress
|Khambhalia
|81
|PH Madam of BJP
|AEK Karmur of Cong
|38,382 votes
|KM Daya of BJP
|Dwarka
|82
|PV Manek of BJP
|AKM Ranmalbhai of Cong
|5,616 votes
|MP Virambha of BJP
|Porbandar
|83
|BB Bokhiria of BJP
|AD Modhwadia of Cong
|17,146 votes
|MA Devabhai of Congress
|Kutiyana
|84
|KS Jadeja of BJP
|KD Odedra
|18,474 votes
|OK Dulabhai of BJP
|Manavadar
|85
|CJ Pethalajibhai of Cong
|RG Sureja of BJP
|4,402 votes
|CJ Pethljibhai of Congress
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin & (%)
|Winner of 2007
|Junagadh
|86
|MM Liladharbhai of BJP
|JB Balabhai of Cong
|13,796 votes
|MM Liladharbhai of BJP
|Visavadar
|87
|KS Patel of GPP
|BK Mepabhai of BJP
|42,186 votes
|BK Mepabhai of BJP
|Keshod
|88
|AK Ladani of BJP
|KM Karshanbhai of Cong
|7,937 votes
|MV Mansukhbhai of BJP
|Mangrol
|89
|CR Naranbhai of BJP
|Dr C C Kanjibhai of Cong
|15,714 votes
|KB Lakhabhai of BJP
|Somnath
|90
|BJ Bhanabhai of Cong
|JR Virabhai of BJP
|2,096 votes
|JR Virabhai of BJP
|Talala
|91
|JD Barad of Cong
|PG Varjang of Cong
|1,478 votes
|BB Dhanabhai of Congress
|Kodinar (SC)
|92
|SJ Danabhai of BJP
|MM Vala of Cong
|8,477 votes
|SD Boghabhai of BJP
|Una
|93
|VP Bhimabhai of Cong
|KC Rathod of BJP
|7,507 votes
|RK Chanabhai of BJP
|Dhari
|94
|KN Nanjibhai of GPP
|KJ Kakadiya of Cong
|1,575 votes
|BM Panchabhai of BJP
|Amreli
|95
|P Dhanani of Cong
|D Sanghani of BJP
|28,893 votes
|D Sanghani of BJP
|Lathi
|96
|BN Undhad of Cong
|KG Nanajibhai of BJP
|2,764 votes
|D Hanubhai (Bhaba) of BJP
|Savarkundla
|97
|VV Vasharambhai of BJP
|P Dudhat of Cong
|2,384 votes
|New
|Rajula
|98
|SH Odhavjibhai of BJP
|BR Ram of Cong
|18,710 votes
|SH Odhavjibhai of BJP
|Mahuva
|99
|MV Raghavbhai of BJP
|BB Thakar (Ind)
|28,352 votes
|KK Valabhai of BJP
|Talaja
|100
|SB Dhirubhai of BJP
|SS Ajitsinh of Cong
|32,844 votes
|MB Raghavjibhai of BJP
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin & (%)
|Winner of 2007
|Gariadhar
|101
|KH Nakrani of BJP
|MB Mavajibhai of Cong
|16,028 votes
|KH Nakrani of BJP
|Palitana
|102
|RP Jinabhai of Cong
|SM Parakramsinh of BJP
|14,325 votes
|SM Parakramsinh of BJP
|Bhavnagar Rural
|103
|PO Solanki of BJP
|G Shaktisinh of Cong
|18,554 votes
|>PO Solanki of BJP
|Bhavnagar East
|104
|DV Vijaybhai of BJP
|JR Mahendrabhai of Cong
|39,508 votes
|DV Vijaybhai of BJP
|Bhavnagar West
|105
|JS Vaghani of BJP
|MR Kanani of Cong
|53,893 votes
|JS Vaghani of BJP
|Gadhada (SC)
|106
|AM Parmar of BJP
|MP Tidabhai of Cong
|10,342 votes
|PA Makanbhai of BJP
|Botad
|107
|MT Devijbhai of BJP
|KM Bavaliya of Cong
|10,005 votes
|S Patel of BJP
|Nandod (ST)
|148
|TS Bhailalbhai of BJP
|VH Jayantibhai of Cong
|15,727 votes
|TS Bhailalbhai of BJP
|Dediapada (ST)
|149
|MP Vasava of BJP
|AR Vasava of Cong
|2,555 votes
|VA Ramsinh of Congress
|Jambusar
|150
|CP Mori of BJP
|MK Laxmanbhai of Cong
|18,730 votes
|KL Makwana of Congress
|Vagra
|151
|AA Rana of BJP
|I Patel of Cong
|14,318 votes
|I Patel of Congress
|Jhagadia (ST)
|152
|VC Amarsinh of JD(U)
|VP Chhotubhai of Cong
|13,304 votes
|VC Amarsinhbhai of JD U
|Bharuch
|153
|DR Patel of BJP
|S Mangrola of Cong
|37,190 votes
|DR Patel of BJP
|Ankleshwar
|154
|IT Patel of BJP
|PM Balubhai of Cong
|31,443 votes
|PI Thakorbhai of BJP
|Olpad
|155
|PM Zinabhai of BJP
|JS Patel of Cong
|37,058 votes
|PK Gangarambhai of BJP
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin & (%)
|Winner of 2007
|Mangrol (ST)
|156
|VG Vestabhai of BJP
|CT Amarsinhbhai of Cong
|31,106 votes
|VG Vestabhai of BJP
|Mandvi (ST)
|157
|VP Naragarbhai
of Cong
|VH Maheshbhai of Cong
|24,394 votes
|SD Govindbhai of BJP
|Kamrej
|158
|PP Chhanganbhai
of BJP
|BM Pithavdiwala of Cong
|61,371 votes
|RB Amruthbhai of BJP
|Surat East
|159
|GR Mangubhai
of BJP
|PK Kayamuddin
of Cong
|15,789 votes
|GR Mangubhai of BJP
|Surat North
|160
|CA Jashvantlal
of BJP
|KD Manubhai
of Cong
|22,034 votes
|VN Bhagvanbhai of BJP
|Varachha Road
|161
|KK Shivabhai of BJP
|GD Haribhai of Cong
|20,359 votes
|New
|Karanj
|162
|KJ Manjibhai of BJP
|ZJ Devchandbhai
of Cong
|49,439 votes
|New
|Limbayat
|163
|PS Rajendrabhai
of BJP
|SS Mohan of Cong
|30,321 votes
|New
|Udhna
|164
|N Patel of BJP
|RD Bhagwatiprasad
of Cong
|32,754 votes
|New
|Majura
|165
|SH Rameshkumar
of BJP
|JD Lalchand of Cong
|71,556 votes
|New
|Katargram
|166
|VN Bhagabanbhai
of BJP
|PN Kalabhai of Cong
|43,272 votes
|New
|Surat West
|167
|K Ratilalvankawala
of BJP
|PU Babubhai of Cong
|69,731 votes
|K Vankawala of BJP
|Choryasi
|168
|PR Parabubhai of BJP
|PS Champakbhai
of Cong
|67,638 votes
|N Patel of BJP
|Bardoli (SC)
|169
|P Ishwarbhai alias
A Ramanbhai of BJP
|RN Gopalbhai of Cong
|22,272 votes
|HK Narsinhbhai of Congress
|Mahuva (ST)
|170
|DM Dhanjibhai of BJP
|IN Vahiya of Cong
|11,687 votes
|KK Valabhai of BJP
|Vyara (ST)
|171
|PD Gamit of Cong
|GP Babubhai of BJP
|13,556 votes
|GP Dhedabhai of Congress
|Nizar (ST)
|172
|GK Reshmabhai of BJP
|VP Govindbhai of Cong
|9,924
votes
|PG Vasava of Congress
|Dangs (ST)
|173
|GM Gangajibhai
of Cong
|PV Rameshbhai of BJP
|2,422
votes
|New
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Jalalpore
|174
|RC Patel of BJP
|RD Panchal of Cong
|17,787 votes
|RC Patel of BJP
|Navsari
|175
|DP Dinkarbhai of BJP
|PA Durlabhbhai of Cong
|15,981 votes
|PN Chhaganbhai of Congress
|Gandevi (ST)
|176
|PM Chhaganbhai of BJP
|PB Nardevbhai of Cong
|26,177 votes
|PL Parshottambhai of BJP
|Vansda (ST)
|177
|CC Kolubhai of Cong
|PN Maganbhai of BJP
|25,616 votes
|New
|Dharampur (ST)
|178
|PI Dhedabhai of Cong
|CS Batukbhai of BJP
|15,298 votes
|CC Kolubhai of Congress
|Valsad
|179
|BK Patel of BJP
|P Dharmesh of Cong
|35,399 votes
|New
|Pardi
|180
|KM Desai of BJP
|HM Desai of Cong
|37,311 votes
|PU Girishkumar of BJP
|Kaprada (ST)
|181
|CJ Harajibhai of Cong
|PP Shankarbhai
of BJP
|18,685 votes
|New
|Umbergaon (ST)
|182
|RN Patkar of BJP
|GV Patel ofCong
|28,299 votes
|RN Patkar of BJP
|
|Results of Phase II
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Abdasa
|1
|CN Patel of Cong
|BJ Parsottam of BJP
|6,075 votes
|JP Bhanushali of BJP
|Mandvi
|2
|CT Jagashi of BJP
|PK Rajendrasinh of Cong
|8,506 votes
|SD Govindbhai of BJP
|Bhuj
|3
|Dr N Acharya of BJP
|AH Lodhiya of Cong
|8,973 votes
|AV Gopalbhai of BJP
|Anjar
|4
|AV Gopalbhai of BJP
|VK Humbal of Cong
|4,728 votes
|AN Bhabeshbhai of BJP
|Gandhidham (SC)
|5
|MR Vachchhraj of BJP
|CJ Ajitbhai of Cong
|21,313 votes
|New
|Rapar
|6
|PV Dharamshibhai of BJP
|GB Meghaji of Cong
|9,216 votes
|GB Meghji of Congress
|Vav
|7
|SL Patel of BJP
|TG Nagaji of Cong
|11,911 votes
|PP Savabhai of BJP
|Tharad
|8
|PP Savabhai of BJP
|PM Chatrabhai of Cong
|3,473 votes
|New
|Dhanera
|9
|PJ Kasnabhai of Cong
|PV Ranchhodji of BJP
|30,291 votes
|PM Motiram of BJP
|Danta (ST)
|10
|KK Kalabhai of Cong
|GB Kharadi of BJP
|26,990 votes
|GM Bheravdanji of Congress
|Vadgam (SC)
|11
|MJ Vaghela of Cong
|VF Raghabhai of BJP
|21,839 votes
|VF Raghabhai of BJP
|Palanpur
|12
|PM Amrutlal of Cong
|PG Madhavlal of BJP
|5,284 votes
|PG Madhavlal of BJP
|Deesa
|13
|VL Khodaji of BJP
|JR Dhudalal of Cong
|17,706 votes
|VL Khodaji of BJP
|Deodar
|14
|CK Shivaji of BJP
|RG Hamirabhai of Cong
|20,809 votes
|MA Amrutlal of BJP
|Kankrej
|15
|KD Lakhabhai of Cong
|VK Prabhatsinh of BJP
|600 votes
|DB Jesangbhai of BJP
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Radhanpur
|16
|TN Harchandji of BJP
|BD Rathod
|3,834 votes
|CS Lagdhirbhai of BJP
|Chanasma
|17
|DV Thakor of BJP
|TD Ataji of Cong
|16,824 votes
|PR Somabhai of BJP
|Patan
|18
|DR Mahijibhai of BJP
|TJ Galabji of Cong
|5,871 votes
|PA Mafatbhai of BJP
|Sidhpur
|19
|BC Rajput of Cong
|J Vyas of BJP
|25,824 votes
|JN Vyas of BJP
|Kheralu
|20
|DB Sankarji of BJP
|TB Ujamji of Cong
|18,386 votes
|DB Shankarji of BJP
|Unjha
|21
|PN Lalludas of BJP
|Dr A Patel of Cong
|24,201 votes
|PN Lalludas of BJP
|Visnagar
|22
|PR Ganeshbhai of BJP
|PB Chaturdas of Cong
|29,399 votes
|PR Ganeshbhai of BJP
|Becharaji
|23
|PR Somabhai of BJP
|DR Udesinhji of Cong
|6,456 votes
|New
|Kadi (SC)
|24
|CR Maganbhai of Cong
|H Kanodiya of BJP
|1,217 votes
|PN Ratilal of BJP
|Mahesana
|25
|PN Ratilal of BJP
|PM Pitambardas of Cong
|24,205 votes
|New
|Vijapur
|26
|PP Ishvarbhai of Cong
|KR Patel of BJP
|8,759 votes
|KR Patel of BJP
|Himatnagar
|27
|CR Ranjitsinh of Cong
|PP Khodabhai of BJP
|12,356 votes
|PP Khodabhai of BJP
|Idar (SC)
|28
|RI Vora of BJP
|SR Virchandbhai of Cong
|11,380 votes
|VR Isvarlal of BJP
|Khedbrahma (ST)
|29
|A Kotwal of Cong
|MB Hujabhai of BJP
|50,137 votes
|A Kotval of Congress
|Bhiloda (ST)
|30
|A Joshiyara of Cong
|NH Madiya of BJP
|31,543 votes
|A Joshiyara of Congress
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Modasa
|31
|TR Shivsinh of Cong
|PD Vakhatsinhji of BJP
|22.858 votes
|PD Vakhatsijhi of BJP
|Bayad
|32
|VM Shankersinh of Cong
|JU Pujaji of BJP
|35,923 votes
|ZU Punjaji of BJP
|Prantij
|33
|BM Kacharsinh of Cong
|CJ Mansinhji of BJP
|7,014 votes
|CJ Mansinhji of BJP
|Dahegam
|34
|RK Bhupendrasinh of Cong
|TR Chanduji of BJP
|2,297 votes
|New
|Gandhinagar South
|35
|TS Chelaji of BJP
|TJ Nathaji of Cong
|8,011 votes
|New
|Gandhinagar North
|36
|PA Ranchhodbhai
of BJP
|PA Chaturdas of Cong
|4,225 votes
|New
|Mansa
|37
|CA Harisingbhai
of Cong
|DD Patel of BJP
|8,028 votes
|Prof PM Madhavalal of BJP
|Kalol
|38
|TB Chanduji of Cong
|Dr AK Patel of BJP
|343 votes
|PS Chaturdas of Congress
|Ghatlodia
|41
|PA Mafatbhai of BJP
|PR Prahladbhai of Cong
|1,10,395 votes
|New
|Vejalpur
|42
|CK Babulal of BJP
|PM Akbarkhan of Cong
|40,985 votes
|New
|Vatva
|43
|PB Jadeja of BJP
|PA Ravjibhai of Cong
|46,932 votes
|New
|Ellisbridge
|44
|SR Shah of BJP
|KB Shah of Cong
|76,672 votes
|R Shah of BJP
|Naranpura
|45
|A Shah of BJP
|Dr JB Patel of Cong
|63,335 votes
|New
|Nikol
|46
|PJ Ishwarbhai of BJP
|GN Jayrambhai of Cong
|49,302 votes
|New
|Naroda
|47
|WN Sunilbhai of BJP
|BB Surabhai of Cong
|58,352 votes
|Dr M Kodnani of BJP
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Thakkarbapa Nagar
|48
|KV Gobarbhai of BJP
|PG Pranavkumar of Cong
|49,251 votes
|New
|Bapunagar
|49
|RJ Girdansinh of BJP
|SD Thakarshibhai of Cong
|2,603 votes
|New
|Amraiwadi
|50
|PH Somabhai of BJP
|GB Gopalbhai of Cong
|65,425 votes
|New
|Dariapur
|51
|GH Shekh of Cong
|B Barot of BJP
|2,621 votes
|New
|Jamalpur-Khadia
|52
|BB Ashok of BJP
|SV Sipal of Cong
|6,359 votes
|New
|Maninagar
|53
|N Modi of BJP
|S Bhatt of Cong
|86,373 votes
|Narendra Modi of BJP
|Danilimda (SC)
|54
|SM Parmar of Cong
|G Parmar of BJP
|14,301 votes
|New
|Sabarmati
|55
|AG Patel of BJP
|PB Govindlal of Cong
|67,583 votes
|PG Yogeshbhai of BJP
|Asarwa (SC)
|56
|RM Patel of BJP
|SM Hirabhai of Cong
|35,045 votes
|PB Jadeja of BJP
|Daskroi
|57
|PB Jamnadas of BJP
|BL Ambalal of Cong
|37,633 votes
|PB Jamdadas of BJP
|Khambhat
|108
|PS Ramanbhai of BJP
|CS Bhajubha of Cong
|15,386 votes
|New
|Borsad
|109
|PR Dhirsinh of Cong
|SN Ramanbhai of BJP
|21,034 votes
|AA Chavda of Congress
|Anklav
|110
|A Chavda of Cong
|SJ Amarsinh of BJP
|30,319 votes
|New
|Umreth
|111
|JR Patel of NCP
|GR Parmar of BJP
|1,394 votes
|VL Udesinh of Congress
|Anand
|112
|DM patel of BJP
|K Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of Cong
|987 votes
|PJ Rajubhai of BJP
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Petlad
|113
|N Patel of Cong
|PD Rajivbhai of BJP
|12,192 votes
|N Patel of Congress
|Sojitra
|114
|PP Madhabhai of Cong
|PV Bhinubhai of BJP
|162 votes
|RA Ashabhai of BJP
|Matar
|115
|CD Jesingbhai of BJP
|PS Haribhai of Cong
|6,487 votes
|CD Jesingbhai of BJP
|Nadiad
|116
|DP Vinubhai of BJP
|JS Patel of Cong
|6,587 votes
|DP Vinubhai of BJP
|Mehmedabad
|117
|GR Chauhan of Cong
|CS Bhalabhai of BJP
|4,181 votes
|CS Bhalabhai of BJP
|Mahudha
|118
|TN Fulsinh of Cong
|SK Ratansinh of BJP
|1,323 votes
|NF Thakor of Congress
|Thasra
|119
|PR Prabhatsinh of Cong
|PT Parmar of BJP
|5,500 votes
|PR Prabhatsinh of Congress
|Kapadvanj
|120
|S Vaghela of Cong
|DK Bhulabhai of BJP
|6,597 votes
|PM Devjibhai of Congress
|Balasinor
|121
|CM Kohyabhai of Cong
|P Rajeshbhai of BJP
|17,171 votes
|CM Kohyabhai of BJP
|Lunawada
|122
|MK Hirabhai of BJP
|PH Haribhai of Cong
|59 votes
|PH Haribhai of Congress
|Santrampur (ST)
|123
|DG Motibhai of Cong
|BM Vallabhabhai of BJP
|24,457 votes
|PP Krishnakumarsinhji of Congress
|Shehra
|124
|AJ Ghelabhai of BJP
|ST Ravsinh of Cong
|28,725 votes
|AJ Ghelabhai of BJP
|Morva Hadaf (ST)
|125
|KS Vechatbhai of Cong
|DB Valabhai of BJP
|11,289 votes
|New
|Godhra
|126
|CK Raulji of Cong
|CP Prabhatsinh of BJP
|8,204 seats
|CK Raulji of Congress
|Kalol
|127
|RA Damsinh of BJP
|JR Chandrasinh of Cong
|30,056 votes
|New
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Halol
|128
|PJ Chandrasinhji of BJP
|PR Balvantsinh of Cong
|33,206 votes
|PJ Chandrasinhji of BJP
|Fatepura (ST)
|129
|KR Bhurabhai of BJP
|MD Bhimabhai of Cong
|6,264 votes
|New
|Jhalod (ST)
|130
|GM Kalabhai of Cong
|VB Ditabhai of BJP
|40,073 votes
|MD Bhimabhai of Congress
|Limkheda (ST)
|131
|BJ Sumanbhai of BJP
|BP Jesingbhai
|15,331 votes
|BC Chhaganbhai of Congress
|Dahod (ST)
|132
|PV Parsingbhai of Cong
|PN Kasnabhai of BJP
|39,548 votes
|New
|Garbada (ST)
|133
|BC Chhaganbhai of Cong
|RM Ajitsinh of BJP
|35,774 votes
|New
|Devgadhbaria
|134
|KB Maganbhai of BJP
|CB Chimansinh of Cong
|83,753 votes
|MT Kanaksinh of NCP
|Savli
|135
|IK Mahendrabhai (Ind)
|KR Chauhan of Cong
|20,319 votes
|CK Raysinh of Congress
|Vaghodia
|136
|SM Babubhai of BJP
|Dr PJ Khemabhai of Cong
|5,788 votes
|SM Babubhai of BJP
|Chhota Udaipur (ST)
|137
|RM Chotubhai of Cong
|GR Rathwa of BJP
|2,132 votes
|GR Rathva of BJP
|Jetpur (ST)
|138
|New
|Sankheda (ST)
|139
|BD Chunilal of Cong
|TA Motibhai of BJP
|1,452 votes
|TA Motibhai of BJP
|Dabhoi
|140
|PB Naranbhai of BJP
|PS Chimanbhai of Cong
|5,122 votes
|SC Patel of Congress
|Vadodara City (SC)
|141
|VM Rajivbhai of BJP
|SJ Ashwinbhai of Cong
|51,889 votes
|New
|Sayajigunj
|142
|SJR Sukhadiya of BJP
|JK Shantilal of Cong
|58,237 votes
|J Sukhadiya of BJP
|Name
|AC No
|Winner
|Second
|Margin
|Winner of 2007
|Akota
|143
|S Patel of BJP
|PL Thakorbhai of Cong
|49,687 votes
|New
|Raopura
|144
|R Trivedi of BJP
|J Thakkar of Cong
|41,535 votes
|Y Patel of BJP
|Manjalpur
|145
|Y Patel of BJP
|GC Satyam of Cong
|51,785 votes
|New
|Padra
|146
|PD Balubhai of BJP
|TJ Mahendrasingh of Cong
|4,308 votes
|DB Patel (Ind)
|Karjan
|147
|PS Motibhai of BJP
|AI Patel of Cong
|3,499 votes
|
DC Motibhai of Congress