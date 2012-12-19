Election Result 
Gujarat - 182
Himachal - 68

Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Constituency-wise

The election results for Gujarat were declared on Thursday. The BJP won a two-third majority while the Gujarat Parivartan Party failed to produce any magic. The Congress also continued to disappoint. Here is the result in each of the 182 constituencies in the state. The BJP got 52% of the vote-share while the Congress received 41%.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2012 & 2007 Comparisons
Party 2012 2007 Margin
Bharatiya Janata Party 115 117 -2
Indian National Congress 61 59 +2
Gujarat Parivartan Party 2 0 +2
Independents 1 2 -1
Others 3 4 -1

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2012 Results
Results of Phase I
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Viramgam
 39 PT Dilipkumar of Cong PP Naranbhai of BJP 16,983 votes K Gagjibhai of BJP
Sanand
 40 KV Patel of Cong
 KG Rathod of BJP 4,148 votes New
Dholka 58 CB Manubha of BJP CP Pratapbhai of Cong 18,845 votes TK Rayabhai of Congress
Dhandhuka
 59 KL Chaturbhai of BJP MM Shah of Cong 28,277 votes MR Karsanbhai (Ind)
Dasada (SC) 60 MP Kalabhai of BJP MM Makwana 10,640 votes TS Baldevdasji of BJP
Limbdi
 61 KS Gandalal of Cong KJ Rana of BJP 1,561 votes KB Nathabhai of Congress
Wadhwan  62 DV Narendrabhai
of BJP		 VH Chimanlal of Cong 17,558 votes DB Narendrabhai of BJP
Chotila
 63 SB Chauhan of BJP FD Govindbhai
of Cong		 11,972 votes JP Savsibhai of Congress
Dhrangadhra 64 KJ Ramjibhai of BJP PJ Harilal of Cong 17,403 votes PH Mohanlal of Congress
Morbi
 65 AK Shivlal of BJP B Merja of Cong 2,760 votes AK Shivlal of BJP
Tankara 66 KM Kalyanjibhai
of BJP		 VM Dhanjibhai
of Cong		 15,407 votes KM Kalyanibhai of BJP
Wankaner
 67 PM Abdulmutalib
of Cong		 SJ Kantilal of BJP 5,311 votes PM Abdulmutlib of Congress
Rajkot East 68 RI Sanjaybhai
of Cong		 SK Chimanbhai
of BJP		 4,272 votes New
Rajkot West
 69 VR Vala of BJP AR Rajani of Cong 24,978 votes New
Rajkot South 70 G Patel of BJP
 DM Himatbhai of Cong 28,477 votes New
Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007
Rajkot Rural (SC)
 71 BM Babariya of BJP SL Jethabhai of Cong 11,466 votes BM Babariya of BJP
Jasdan 72 GB Bhikhabhai of Cong Dr BK Boghra of BJP 10,847 votes BK Mohanbhai of Congress
Gondal
 73 JJ Temubha of BJP ZG Pragajibhai of GPP 19,766 votes VC Bachubhai of Congress
Jetpur 74 RJ Vitthalbhai of Cong KJ Savjibhai of BJP 18,033 votes MC Rathava of Congress
Dhoraji
 75 RV Hansrajbhai of Cong PH Madhavjibhai of BJP 2,943 votes RV Hansrajbhai of Congress
Kalavad (SC) 76 CM Amarabhai of BJP PD Rudabhai of Cong 6,119 votes FR Chanabhai of BJP
Jamnagar Rural
 77 RH Patel of Cong FR Chanabhai of BJP 3,304 votes LP Solanki of BJP
Jamnagar North 78 JD Merubha of Cong ABM Hardasbhai of BJP 9,448 votes New
Jamnagar South
 79 TV Narendrabhai
of BJP		 LJ Haridas of Cong 2,862 votes New
Jamjodhpur
 80 Dharamshibhai of BJP AHK Khjava of Cong 28,191 votes JB Hematsinh of Congress
Khambhalia
81 PH Madam of BJP AEK Karmur of Cong 38,382 votes KM Daya of BJP
Dwarka
 82 PV Manek of BJP AKM Ranmalbhai of Cong 5,616 votes MP Virambha of BJP
Porbandar
 83 BB Bokhiria of BJP AD Modhwadia of Cong 17,146 votes MA Devabhai of Congress
Kutiyana 84 KS Jadeja of BJP KD Odedra 18,474 votes OK Dulabhai of BJP
Manavadar 85 CJ Pethalajibhai of Cong RG Sureja of BJP 4,402 votes CJ Pethljibhai of Congress
Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007
Junagadh 86 MM Liladharbhai of BJP JB Balabhai of Cong 13,796 votes MM Liladharbhai of BJP
Visavadar 87 KS Patel of GPP BK Mepabhai of BJP 42,186 votes BK Mepabhai of BJP
Keshod 88 AK Ladani of BJP KM Karshanbhai of Cong 7,937 votes MV Mansukhbhai of BJP
Mangrol 89 CR Naranbhai of BJP Dr C C Kanjibhai of Cong 15,714 votes KB Lakhabhai of BJP
Somnath 90 BJ Bhanabhai of Cong JR Virabhai of BJP 2,096 votes JR Virabhai of BJP
Talala 91 JD Barad of Cong PG Varjang of Cong 1,478 votes BB Dhanabhai of Congress
Kodinar (SC) 92 SJ Danabhai of BJP MM Vala of Cong 8,477 votes SD Boghabhai of BJP
Una 93 VP Bhimabhai of Cong KC Rathod of BJP 7,507 votes RK Chanabhai of BJP
Dhari 94 KN Nanjibhai of GPP KJ Kakadiya of Cong 1,575 votes BM Panchabhai of BJP
Amreli 95 P Dhanani of Cong D Sanghani of BJP 28,893 votes D Sanghani of BJP
Lathi 96 BN Undhad of Cong KG Nanajibhai of BJP 2,764 votes D Hanubhai (Bhaba) of BJP
Savarkundla 97 VV Vasharambhai of BJP P Dudhat of Cong 2,384 votes New
Rajula 98 SH Odhavjibhai of BJP BR Ram of Cong 18,710 votes SH Odhavjibhai of BJP
Mahuva 99 MV Raghavbhai of BJP BB Thakar (Ind) 28,352 votes KK Valabhai of BJP
Talaja 100 SB Dhirubhai of BJP SS Ajitsinh of Cong 32,844 votes MB Raghavjibhai of BJP
Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007
Gariadhar 101 KH Nakrani of BJP MB Mavajibhai of Cong 16,028 votes KH Nakrani of BJP
Palitana 102 RP Jinabhai of Cong SM Parakramsinh of BJP 14,325 votes SM Parakramsinh of BJP
Bhavnagar Rural 103 PO Solanki of BJP G Shaktisinh of Cong 18,554 votes >PO Solanki of BJP
Bhavnagar East 104 DV Vijaybhai of BJP JR Mahendrabhai of Cong 39,508 votes DV Vijaybhai of BJP
Bhavnagar West 105 JS Vaghani of BJP MR Kanani of Cong 53,893 votes JS Vaghani of BJP
Gadhada (SC) 106 AM Parmar of BJP MP Tidabhai of Cong 10,342 votes PA Makanbhai of BJP
Botad 107 MT Devijbhai of BJP KM Bavaliya of Cong 10,005 votes S Patel of BJP
Nandod (ST) 148 TS Bhailalbhai of BJP VH Jayantibhai of Cong 15,727 votes TS Bhailalbhai of BJP
Dediapada (ST) 149 MP Vasava of BJP AR Vasava of Cong 2,555 votes VA Ramsinh of Congress
Jambusar 150 CP Mori of BJP MK Laxmanbhai of Cong 18,730 votes KL Makwana of Congress
Vagra 151 AA Rana of BJP I Patel of Cong 14,318 votes I Patel of Congress
Jhagadia (ST) 152 VC Amarsinh of JD(U) VP Chhotubhai of Cong 13,304 votes VC Amarsinhbhai of JD U
Bharuch 153 DR Patel of BJP S Mangrola of Cong 37,190 votes DR Patel of BJP
Ankleshwar 154 IT Patel of BJP PM Balubhai of Cong 31,443 votes PI Thakorbhai of BJP
Olpad 155 PM Zinabhai of BJP JS Patel of Cong 37,058 votes PK Gangarambhai of BJP
Name AC No Winner Second Margin & (%) Winner of 2007
Mangrol (ST) 156 VG Vestabhai of BJP CT Amarsinhbhai of Cong 31,106 votes VG Vestabhai of BJP
Mandvi (ST) 157 VP Naragarbhai
of Cong		 VH Maheshbhai of Cong 24,394 votes SD Govindbhai of BJP
Kamrej 158 PP Chhanganbhai
of BJP		 BM Pithavdiwala of Cong 61,371 votes RB Amruthbhai of BJP
Surat East 159 GR Mangubhai
of BJP		 PK Kayamuddin
of Cong		 15,789 votes GR Mangubhai of BJP
Surat North 160 CA Jashvantlal
of BJP		 KD Manubhai
of Cong		 22,034 votes VN Bhagvanbhai of BJP
Varachha Road 161 KK Shivabhai of BJP GD Haribhai of Cong 20,359 votes New
Karanj 162 KJ Manjibhai of BJP ZJ Devchandbhai
of Cong		 49,439 votes New
Limbayat 163 PS Rajendrabhai
of BJP		 SS Mohan of Cong 30,321 votes New
Udhna 164 N Patel of BJP RD Bhagwatiprasad
of Cong		 32,754 votes New
Majura 165 SH Rameshkumar
of BJP		 JD Lalchand of Cong 71,556 votes New
Katargram 166 VN Bhagabanbhai
of BJP		 PN Kalabhai of Cong 43,272 votes New
Surat West 167 K Ratilalvankawala
of BJP		 PU Babubhai of Cong 69,731 votes K Vankawala of BJP
Choryasi 168 PR Parabubhai of BJP PS Champakbhai
of Cong		 67,638 votes N Patel of BJP
Bardoli (SC) 169 P Ishwarbhai alias
A Ramanbhai of BJP		 RN Gopalbhai of Cong 22,272 votes HK Narsinhbhai of Congress
Mahuva (ST) 170 DM Dhanjibhai of BJP IN Vahiya of Cong 11,687 votes KK Valabhai of BJP
Vyara (ST) 171 PD Gamit of Cong GP Babubhai of BJP 13,556 votes GP Dhedabhai of Congress
Nizar (ST) 172 GK Reshmabhai of BJP VP Govindbhai of Cong 9,924
votes		 PG Vasava of Congress
Dangs (ST) 173 GM Gangajibhai
of Cong		 PV Rameshbhai of BJP 2,422
votes		 New
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Jalalpore 174 RC Patel of BJP RD Panchal of Cong 17,787 votes RC Patel of BJP
Navsari 175 DP Dinkarbhai of BJP PA Durlabhbhai of Cong 15,981 votes PN Chhaganbhai of Congress
Gandevi (ST) 176 PM Chhaganbhai of BJP PB Nardevbhai of Cong 26,177 votes PL Parshottambhai of BJP
Vansda (ST) 177 CC Kolubhai of Cong PN Maganbhai of BJP 25,616 votes New
Dharampur (ST) 178 PI Dhedabhai of Cong CS Batukbhai of BJP 15,298 votes CC Kolubhai of Congress
Valsad 179 BK Patel of BJP P Dharmesh of Cong 35,399 votes New
Pardi 180 KM Desai of BJP HM Desai of Cong 37,311 votes PU Girishkumar of BJP
Kaprada (ST) 181 CJ Harajibhai of Cong PP Shankarbhai
of BJP		 18,685 votes New
Umbergaon (ST) 182 RN Patkar of BJP GV Patel ofCong 28,299 votes RN Patkar of BJP
Results of Phase II
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Abdasa 1 CN Patel of Cong BJ Parsottam of BJP 6,075 votes JP Bhanushali of BJP
Mandvi 2 CT Jagashi of BJP PK Rajendrasinh of Cong 8,506 votes SD Govindbhai of BJP
Bhuj 3 Dr N Acharya of BJP AH Lodhiya of Cong
 8,973 votes AV Gopalbhai of BJP
Anjar 4 AV Gopalbhai of BJP
 VK Humbal of Cong
 4,728 votes AN Bhabeshbhai of BJP
Gandhidham (SC) 5 MR Vachchhraj of BJP
 CJ Ajitbhai of Cong
 21,313 votes New
Rapar 6 PV Dharamshibhai of BJP GB Meghaji of Cong 9,216 votes
 GB Meghji of Congress
Vav 7 SL Patel of BJP TG Nagaji of Cong 11,911 votes
 PP Savabhai of BJP
Tharad 8 PP Savabhai of BJP
 PM Chatrabhai of Cong
 3,473 votes
 New
Dhanera 9 PJ Kasnabhai of Cong
 PV Ranchhodji of BJP
 30,291 votes
 PM Motiram of BJP
Danta (ST) 10 KK Kalabhai of Cong
 GB Kharadi of BJP
 26,990 votes
 GM Bheravdanji of Congress
Vadgam (SC) 11 MJ Vaghela of Cong
 VF Raghabhai of BJP 21,839 votes
 VF Raghabhai of BJP
Palanpur 12 PM Amrutlal of Cong
 PG Madhavlal of BJP
 5,284 votes
 PG Madhavlal of BJP
Deesa 13 VL Khodaji of BJP
 JR Dhudalal of Cong
 17,706 votes
 VL Khodaji of BJP
Deodar 14 CK Shivaji of BJP
 RG Hamirabhai of Cong
 20,809 votes
 MA Amrutlal of BJP
Kankrej 15 KD Lakhabhai of Cong
 VK Prabhatsinh of BJP
 600 votes
 DB Jesangbhai of BJP
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Radhanpur 16 TN Harchandji of BJP BD Rathod 3,834 votes CS Lagdhirbhai of BJP
Chanasma 17 DV Thakor of BJP TD Ataji of Cong 16,824 votes PR Somabhai of BJP
Patan 18 DR Mahijibhai of BJP TJ Galabji of Cong 5,871 votes PA Mafatbhai of BJP
Sidhpur 19 BC Rajput of Cong
 J Vyas of BJP 25,824 votes JN Vyas of BJP
Kheralu 20 DB Sankarji of BJP TB Ujamji of Cong 18,386 votes
 DB Shankarji of BJP
Unjha 21 PN Lalludas of BJP Dr A Patel of Cong 24,201 votes PN Lalludas of BJP
Visnagar 22 PR Ganeshbhai of BJP PB Chaturdas of Cong 29,399 votes PR Ganeshbhai of BJP
Becharaji 23 PR Somabhai of BJP DR Udesinhji of Cong 6,456 votes New
Kadi (SC) 24 CR Maganbhai of Cong H Kanodiya of BJP 1,217 votes PN Ratilal of BJP
Mahesana 25 PN Ratilal of BJP PM Pitambardas of Cong 24,205 votes
 New
Vijapur 26 PP Ishvarbhai of Cong KR Patel of BJP 8,759 votes
 KR Patel of BJP
Himatnagar 27 CR Ranjitsinh of Cong PP Khodabhai of BJP 12,356 votes PP Khodabhai of BJP
Idar (SC) 28 RI Vora of BJP SR Virchandbhai of Cong 11,380 votes VR Isvarlal of BJP
Khedbrahma (ST) 29 A Kotwal of Cong MB Hujabhai of BJP 50,137 votes A Kotval of Congress
Bhiloda (ST) 30 A Joshiyara of Cong NH Madiya of BJP 31,543 votes A Joshiyara of Congress
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Modasa 31 TR Shivsinh of Cong
 PD Vakhatsinhji of BJP
 22.858 votes
 PD Vakhatsijhi of BJP
Bayad 32 VM Shankersinh of Cong
 JU Pujaji of BJP
 35,923 votes
 ZU Punjaji of BJP
Prantij 33 BM Kacharsinh of Cong
 CJ Mansinhji of BJP
 7,014 votes CJ Mansinhji of BJP
Dahegam 34 RK Bhupendrasinh of Cong
 TR Chanduji of BJP 2,297 votes New
Gandhinagar South 35 TS Chelaji of BJP
 TJ Nathaji of Cong 8,011 votes
 New
Gandhinagar North 36 PA Ranchhodbhai
of BJP
 PA Chaturdas of Cong
 4,225 votes New
Mansa 37 CA Harisingbhai
of Cong
 DD Patel of BJP
 8,028 votes
 Prof PM Madhavalal of BJP
Kalol 38 TB Chanduji of Cong Dr AK Patel of BJP 343 votes PS Chaturdas of Congress
Ghatlodia 41 PA Mafatbhai of BJP
 PR Prahladbhai of Cong
 1,10,395 votes
 New
Vejalpur 42 CK Babulal of BJP
 PM Akbarkhan of Cong
 40,985 votes New
Vatva 43 PB Jadeja of BJP
 PA Ravjibhai of Cong
 46,932 votes
 New
Ellisbridge 44 SR Shah of BJP
 KB Shah of Cong 76,672 votes
 R Shah of BJP
Naranpura 45 A Shah of BJP Dr JB Patel of Cong
 63,335 votes
 New
Nikol 46 PJ Ishwarbhai of BJP GN Jayrambhai of Cong
 49,302 votes
 New
Naroda 47 WN Sunilbhai of BJP
 BB Surabhai of Cong 58,352 votes Dr M Kodnani of BJP
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Thakkarbapa Nagar 48 KV Gobarbhai of BJP
 PG Pranavkumar of Cong
 49,251 votes
 New
Bapunagar 49 RJ Girdansinh of BJP
 SD Thakarshibhai of Cong
 2,603 votes
 New
Amraiwadi 50 PH Somabhai of BJP GB Gopalbhai of Cong 65,425 votes New
Dariapur 51 GH Shekh of Cong
 B Barot of BJP 2,621 votes
 New
Jamalpur-Khadia 52 BB Ashok of BJP
 SV Sipal of Cong 6,359 votes New
Maninagar 53 N Modi of BJP
 S Bhatt of Cong
 86,373 votes
 Narendra Modi of BJP
Danilimda (SC) 54 SM Parmar of Cong
 G Parmar of BJP 14,301 votes New
Sabarmati 55 AG Patel of BJP
 PB Govindlal of Cong
 67,583 votes
 PG Yogeshbhai of BJP
Asarwa (SC) 56 RM Patel of BJP
 SM Hirabhai of Cong
 35,045 votes
 PB Jadeja of BJP
Daskroi 57 PB Jamnadas of BJP
 BL Ambalal of Cong 37,633 votes
 PB Jamdadas of BJP
Khambhat 108 PS Ramanbhai of BJP
 CS Bhajubha of Cong
 15,386 votes
 New
Borsad 109 PR Dhirsinh of Cong
 SN Ramanbhai of BJP 21,034 votes AA Chavda of Congress
Anklav 110 A Chavda of Cong
 SJ Amarsinh of BJP
 30,319 votes
 New
Umreth 111 JR Patel of NCP
 GR Parmar of BJP 1,394 votes VL Udesinh of Congress
Anand 112 DM patel of BJP
 K Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of Cong
 987 votes PJ Rajubhai of BJP
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Petlad 113 N Patel of Cong
 PD Rajivbhai of BJP
 12,192 votes N Patel of Congress
Sojitra 114 PP Madhabhai of Cong
 PV Bhinubhai of BJP
 162 votes RA Ashabhai of BJP
Matar 115 CD Jesingbhai of BJP
 PS Haribhai of Cong
 6,487 votes CD Jesingbhai of BJP
Nadiad 116 DP Vinubhai of BJP
 JS Patel of Cong
 6,587 votes
 DP Vinubhai of BJP
Mehmedabad 117 GR Chauhan of Cong
 CS Bhalabhai of BJP
 4,181 votes
 CS Bhalabhai of BJP
Mahudha 118 TN Fulsinh of Cong
 SK Ratansinh of BJP 1,323 votes
 NF Thakor of Congress
Thasra 119 PR Prabhatsinh of Cong
 PT Parmar of BJP 5,500 votes
 PR Prabhatsinh of Congress
Kapadvanj 120 S Vaghela of Cong
 DK Bhulabhai of BJP 6,597 votes
 PM Devjibhai of Congress
Balasinor 121 CM Kohyabhai of Cong
 P Rajeshbhai of BJP
 17,171 votes CM Kohyabhai of BJP
Lunawada 122 MK Hirabhai of BJP
 PH Haribhai of Cong
 59 votes
 PH Haribhai of Congress
Santrampur (ST) 123 DG Motibhai of Cong
 BM Vallabhabhai of BJP 24,457 votes
 PP Krishnakumarsinhji of Congress
Shehra 124 AJ Ghelabhai of BJP
 ST Ravsinh of Cong 28,725 votes
 AJ Ghelabhai of BJP
Morva Hadaf (ST) 125 KS Vechatbhai of Cong
 DB Valabhai of BJP
 11,289 votes
 New
Godhra 126 CK Raulji of Cong
 CP Prabhatsinh of BJP 8,204 seats
 CK Raulji of Congress
Kalol 127 RA Damsinh of BJP JR Chandrasinh of Cong 30,056 votes New
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Halol 128 PJ Chandrasinhji of BJP
 PR Balvantsinh of Cong 33,206 votes
 PJ Chandrasinhji of BJP
Fatepura (ST) 129 KR Bhurabhai of BJP
 MD Bhimabhai of Cong 6,264 votes
 New
Jhalod (ST) 130 GM Kalabhai of Cong
 VB Ditabhai of BJP
 40,073 votes MD Bhimabhai of Congress
Limkheda (ST) 131 BJ Sumanbhai of BJP BP Jesingbhai
 15,331 votes BC Chhaganbhai of Congress
Dahod (ST) 132 PV Parsingbhai of Cong
 PN Kasnabhai of BJP
 39,548 votes
 New
Garbada (ST) 133 BC Chhaganbhai of Cong
 RM Ajitsinh of BJP 35,774 votes New
Devgadhbaria 134 KB Maganbhai of BJP
 CB Chimansinh of Cong
 83,753 votes
 MT Kanaksinh of NCP
Savli 135 IK Mahendrabhai (Ind)
 KR Chauhan of Cong
 20,319 votes
 CK Raysinh of Congress
Vaghodia 136 SM Babubhai of BJP
 Dr PJ Khemabhai of Cong 5,788 votes SM Babubhai of BJP
Chhota Udaipur (ST) 137 RM Chotubhai of Cong
 GR Rathwa of BJP 2,132 votes
 GR Rathva of BJP
Jetpur (ST) 138 - - - New
Sankheda (ST) 139 BD Chunilal of Cong TA Motibhai of BJP 1,452 votes TA Motibhai of BJP
Dabhoi 140 PB Naranbhai of BJP PS Chimanbhai of Cong 5,122 votes SC Patel of Congress
Vadodara City (SC) 141 VM Rajivbhai of BJP SJ Ashwinbhai of Cong 51,889 votes New
Sayajigunj 142 SJR Sukhadiya of BJP
 JK Shantilal of Cong 58,237 votes J Sukhadiya of BJP
Name AC No Winner Second Margin Winner of 2007
Akota 143 S Patel of BJP PL Thakorbhai of Cong 49,687 votes New
Raopura 144 R Trivedi of BJP
 J Thakkar of Cong 41,535 votes Y Patel of BJP
Manjalpur 145 Y Patel of BJP GC Satyam of Cong 51,785 votes
 New
Padra 146 PD Balubhai of BJP TJ Mahendrasingh of Cong 4,308 votes DB Patel (Ind)
Karjan 147 PS Motibhai of BJP AI Patel of Cong 3,499 votes

DC Motibhai of Congress
