Vadodara, Dec 23: In a joint raid conducted by Ahmedabad and Vadodara police on Friday, more than 200 people were detained from a farmhouse where famous businessman Jitendra Shah daughter's reception was held near Vadodara.

According to reports, Police seized around 20 cartons of liquor from the spot. Among the detained people, many participants were known faces from famous Industrialist, including 50 women and IPL chairman Chirau Amin. Within hours of interrogation, many were granted bail despite strict laws.

Gujarat: Police detain more than 200 people from a farmhouse, where illegal liquor was being served during a wedding party, near Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/RCIedmS76n — ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016

The Gujarat government has toughen the rules against sale and consumption of alcohol in the state. The ordinance proposed imprisonment up to 10 years for those involved in the sale and purchase of liquor in Gujarat, besides a maximum fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

