Political violence in Kerala: BJP man succumbs to burns

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6: A 55-year-old BJP worker succumbed to burn injuries on Friday making him the latest casualty due to political violence in Kerala.

Radhakrishnan's residence in Palakkad was burnt down when fire set by CPI(M) workers spread to the entire house on December 28. The incident had left him, his brother and his wife with severe injuries. Radhakrishnan who was being treated at a hospital in Thrissur died on Friday afternoon while the others are being treated for severe burn injuries.

The local police had arrested 3 members of the CPI(M) last week for the violence while others involved are still absconding. The Kerala BJP unit has called for a strike on January 7 following the death of its member. BJP alleges that the attack was meant to kill.

A gang of CPI(M) workers set bikes ablaze outside Radhakrishnan's residence in Kanjikkode in Palakkad. The fire from the bikes spread to a gas cylinder resulting in an explosion severely injuries all members inside the house. The police had stated that the incident was part of ongoing political violence between the two parties in the district.

OneIndia News