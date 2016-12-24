Kerala now tops the list with most-wanted terrorists

Thiruvananthpuram, Dec 24: Kerala is on its way to become the state with the most number of wanted persons, with Red Corner notices being issued to 23 people. The number is likely to go up with the National Investigation Agency seeking red corner notices to be issued against 19 more persons who are believed to have joined the Islamic State.

Apart from these cases there are Red Corner alerts pending against against P P Yusuf and K P Sabir against whom terrorism related cases have been filed. The duo went into hiding after terror-related cases were filed against them in Kerala and other states.

Until 2014, Maharashtra was on top of this list with 24 Red Corner notices. However, in Kerala, in 2014, there were 19 persons on the most-wanted list of which 12 were related to cases of terrorism. By 2015, the number went up to 23.

Recently, the NIA approached the National Central Bureau a wing under the Central Bureau of Investigation which is responsible for issuing the notices. The list of 19 also included 5 women who are believed to have joined the IS in Afghanistan. An NIA official informed that the issue is under process. The application will be sent to the Interpol Secretariat for issuing red corner notices.

"Once the notice is issued we can seek the assistance of the agencies in Afghanistan to start tracking these people against whom cases have been registered in Palakkad and Kasargod," the officer added.

OneIndia News