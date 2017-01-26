Bomb hurled during CPI (M) rally in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26: In yet another case of possible political violence, a crude bomb was hurled by unidentified miscreants during a CPI(M) meet in Kannur of Kerala. Kerala state secretary of CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was addressing the meet when the bomb was hurled 200 metres away from the venue by a group of three men on a two-wheeler. While no casualties were reported, one party member was injured in the assault. The CPI(M) was quick to accuse members of the RSS for the attack.

Kannur has seen a spate of political violence incidents in the recent past. A BJP member was hacked to death earlier in January this year which the investigating officers claimed to be a retaliatory political attack.

CPI (M) members were taken into custody over the 52 year old's murder. The attack itself was alleged to be a retaliation to RSS members assaulting a CPI(M) cadre.

Injured CPI(M) member has been rushed for medical help while a case has been registered. Further investigations are underway.

OneIndia News