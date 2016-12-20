21 students of Kerala medical college suspended on ragging charges

Thiruvanathpuram, Dec 20: A government medical college in Manjeri town of Kerala has suspended 21 of its students following allegations of ragging. All senior MBBS students have been accused of tormenting 42 first year students in the name of ragging. Action was initiated after the students gave a joint complaint against the seniors to the college authorities. All 21 senior students have been suspended pending inquiry.

Principal of the medical college, M Mohanan has constituted a committee to inquire into the allegations. If the students are found guilty of ragging the juniors, they could be rusticated from the college.

In a joint complaint, the juniors are said to have accused the 21 students of stripping them naked and forcing them to clean the men's toilets. The complaint also alleges that they were forced to drink unhygienic water from the taps inside the restroom.

OneIndia News