Shops, banks and post office gutted in Kashmir blaze

According to police, flames and smoke were billowing out of the old Majestic Hotel building at the Court Road area near Lal Chowk.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Srinagar, Jan 13: Over a dozen shops, two banks and a post office were gutted in a massive fire that broke out here in the Kashmir Valley on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

According to police, flames and smoke billowing out of the old Majestic Hotel building at the Court Road area near Lal Chowk spread quickly and engulfed the properties in the complex.

Shops, banks and post office gutted in Kashmir blaze
Representational Image

Over half a dozen fire tenders were moved in to douse the flames. Firemen were at the scene and were dousing the flames.

"The fire began from an old wooden building and spread to shops, bank branches and the post office housed within the complex," police said. The blaze was prevented from spreading to other buildings in the area.

IANS

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, fire, banks, shops

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 