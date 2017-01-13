Shops, banks and post office gutted in Kashmir blaze

Srinagar, Jan 13: Over a dozen shops, two banks and a post office were gutted in a massive fire that broke out here in the Kashmir Valley on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

According to police, flames and smoke billowing out of the old Majestic Hotel building at the Court Road area near Lal Chowk spread quickly and engulfed the properties in the complex.

Over half a dozen fire tenders were moved in to douse the flames. Firemen were at the scene and were dousing the flames.

Srinagar (J&K): Visuals of fire which broke out on Court road, near Lal Chowk. Firemen dousing the flames pic.twitter.com/JOY7rEgPNq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017

"The fire began from an old wooden building and spread to shops, bank branches and the post office housed within the complex," police said. The blaze was prevented from spreading to other buildings in the area.

IANS