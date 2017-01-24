Jammu, Jan 23: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has congratulated Jammu & Kashmir's cricketing star, Parvez Rasool for getting selected to Indian squad for the upcoming T20 series against England.

In her congratulatory message to Parvez Rasool, the Chief Minister said it is a moment of joy for the state that one of its sons has made history by joining the Indian cricket team. Wishing him success, Mufti hoped that Parvez would prove his mettle in his series against England and make all proud. With his selection, right-arm off spinner Parvez Rasool has become the first cricketer to play for Team India from the state.

The sporting community in Jammu and Kashmir went into celebration as their most venerated hero Parvez Rasool made a well deserved Comeback into the Indian T 20 Cricket Squad for the forthcoming Series against the Visiting England side.

The Social Media went into over drive once the news came forth. Amongst First to break the news on Twitter was who wrote.. " Congratulations to our very own Parvez Rasool for making it to the final list of India T 20 team". Imran Ansari the state's sports minister said, "It is one more proud day for us as Parvez has made a comeback into the Indian Team.. Rasool is undoubtedly amongst our greatest sporting heroes. He has inspired a whole young generation in the State with his extraordinary cricket performances."

PTI