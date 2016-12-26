J&K: Man shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 26: Suspected terrorists shot dead a person in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday night, police said.

Nazir Ahmad Mir was shot at by suspected terrorists near his residence at Bahrampora in Dangiwacha area of the district, a police official said.

Mir was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the assailants, police said.

Jammu and KAshmir witnessed a long period of unrest this year. The unrest, that lasted for over 70 days began after the killing of Hizbul militant Burhan Wani.

PTI