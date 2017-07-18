Young players have failed to push us out: Roger Federer

Bengaluru, July 18: After winning his 19th Grand Slam at Wimbledon, Roger Federer has identified the reason for his career resurgance. The failure of tenni's next generation to meaningfully challenge the Big Four - Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov, Bernard Tomic and others in their mid-20s promised a lot, but have been remained Grand Slam pretenders.

"Every generation definitely is different," Federer said. "Since my generation and Rafa's generation, the next one hasn't been strong enough to push all of us out really, so that has been helpful for us to stick around," said Federer.

Federer also gave a huge serve to the style of play his opponent's showcased, describing it as "frightening" how few were prepared to approach the net despite the fast grass surface.

"I have played almost every player here that wouldn't serve and volley. It's frightening to see this at this level. I look at the stats and go into whichever round it is and see that the guy I'm going to face is playing two per cent of serve and volley throughout the championships. I'm going, 'OK, I know he's not going to serve and volley', which is great," Federer said.

"When we are talking about grass, it was playing fast this week (compared with the first week). I wish that we would see more players taking chances up at the net because good things do happen there. You want to be there and have to spend some time up there to feel confident and good there."

With a smashing hangover and hopes to play on until he's 40, Federer is taking time to reflect before he confirms his US Open build-up.

Federer until five in the morning after raising the men's singles trophy for a record eighth time at The All England Club. He attended the traditional champions' dinner with women's winner Garbine Muguruza, although the pair didn't dance as Federer said: "when there's no music whatsoever, it's hard to get going".

"I drank too many different types of drinks, I guess. But after the ball we went to a bar and there was about 30 or 40 friends there. We had a great time. I got to bed at five and I woke up and I didn't feel good."

Federer tentatively plans to resume at the Cincinnati Masters on August 13 before chasing Grand Slam No 20 in New York a fortnight later.

OneIndia News