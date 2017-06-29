WWE: Women main event in three consecutive shows, creates history

Bengaluru, June 29: WWE has created history as part of the televised shows, this week. Fans get to see WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and WWE NXT on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Nights, respectively.

For the first-time ever in the history of not only in the company but the entire wrestling fraternity around the globe, women’s main event three consecutive shows.

This is quite a big indication that how far the women’s revolution has reached. Even a couple of years ago, the Divas of the WWE would have got some handful amount of television time in comparison to that of the male superstars.

But, now we have arrived in an era where the female wrestlers are also dominating the main event scene.

On Monday Night Raw, we have seen a gauntlet match on the main event featuring every female superstar from the division sans the champion.

Sasha Banks became the winner of the contest to earn the rights to be the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The next night on Tuesday Night Smackdown Live, it was the second Women’s Money in the Bank to close the show.

The women literally tore the house down with great performances as we have crowned the first-ever Miss Money in the Bank in Carmella.

On Wednesday Night, Asuka competed against Nikki Cross for her NXT Women’s Title in the Last Woman Standing match. This is just some handful of examples of the current female locker room is capable of pulling off.

The best part of this happening is that it was never noticed while happening on television. Previously, whenever there has been one monumental occasion for the women’s division, WWE has hyped it up to garner more attention towards it.

But, this time no such effort was done indicating that how much routine it has become to witness main events featuring the women superstars.

Also, it’s great achievement for the company as they are utilising both of their male and female talents, simultaneously. We expect this tradition to grow bigger day by day.

OneIndia News