WWE was not happy after Dean Ambrose-Renee Young relationship went public

Bengaluru, Jan 8: Dean Ambrose and Renee Young started dating earlier in 2015, supposedly. They both wanted to keep this very private apart from the social media news leaks.

They never confessed it, publicly until last year during an interview with the Channel Guide, Renee admitted that she was dating the Lunatic fringe of the WWE.

Once that was leaked, the news got spread like wildfire taking Renee’s popularity to a whole new level. Furthermore, the relationship was considered to be shown on the Total Divas show which garnered quite an attraction.

The pretty face of Renee is not to be missed on the TV screen and WWE found a way to use it in a better way.

Prior to that, Renee said that they started connecting instantly on the backstage as both were private persons,

“Maybe about six months in, Dean and I started dating. I don’t even know if I can pinpoint exactly what it was. It was like instantly we were together. We were always talking to each other.

We were always spending all of our time together, they noticed he is chatting with me and coming to hang out with me.

"He is known to kind of keep to himself. That has always been his deal. I don’t know. We just hit it off. I guess he has a thing for Canadian girls; hopefully, just me.”

But, a recent report from PWInsider.com suggested that WWE was not at all happy when Renee acknowledged it publicly, at the beginning.

However, once that happened, it helped the company a lot. That is the reason why their relationship is now used as part of the WWE storyline on Smackdown.

The Miz and Dean Ambrose are indulged in a feud over the intercontinental championship. WWE is serving edgier content with this one bringing both of their real-life partners into the angle as seen on Smackdown and will continue to do so.

This started when Miz mentioned Renee sleeping with Dean on live television forcing Renee to slap him.

This was further taken forward to Maryse giving it back to Renee and Dean winning the Intercontinental championship from the Miz.

The segments around this feud were a talking point on the social media, so far as these two are supposedly locking horns at the Royal Rumble PPV, as well.

OneIndia News