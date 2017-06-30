WWE wants to use The Undertaker in non-wrestling roles

Bengaluru, June 30: The Undertaker is such a character in the WWE which is surrounded with rumors all the time. With every Wrestlemania passing by the fans keep on wondering about his retirement. This year is no different as the company still found a way to keep the mystery going on.

However, the scenario, this year is quite different considering his second loss at the biggest stage of them all. After being defeated at the hands of Roman Reigns, he left his in-ring gears in the middle of the rings to sign that he is done with wrestling in the WWE.

Apparently, this was his own decision keeping his age and body condition. He was aware of the upcoming hip surgery which might not allow him to get into in-ring competition, anymore.

On the other hand, WWE would never let go an opportunity to use The Undertaker on television. His one appearance can garner the attraction from all over the world. So, they never officially announced that he is retired.

Now, a clarified report from PWInsider.com has informed that The Deadman will not come out of retirement that is he will never ever be seen wrestling, again. But, that does not wipe out the chances of his appearances in nonwrestling roles.

According to the creative, they are intending to use The Phenome in some capacities sans wrestling. It might be the such a role like Kurt Angle doing for the General Manager of Monday Night Raw. While doing television appearances, he will not be involved in full wrestling matches. Rather it is going to be for one-off appearances in bigger PPVs.

The Phenom is well known for his backstage leadership role. The man is present in the pro-wrestling industry for three decades now giving a number of experiences which nobody might possess. So, his backstage appearance will be useful for the current roster.

For now, he is recovering from the undergone hip surgery. There's no recent update about his condition. But, keeping in mind the fallout of such a hip replacement, it might not allow him to wrestle, ever again.

OneIndia News