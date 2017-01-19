WWE: Updates regarding Kurt Angle’s return to the company

Bengaluru, Jan 19: According to the previous report, Kurt Angle was supposed to return to the WWE as part of the Royal Rumble PPV.

It might be for a one-off appearance in the company. However, it looks likes the planning around him has changed drastically in recent times.

Recent reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Angle is scheduled to return to WWE in the month of April just after Wrestlemania season gets over.

Angle has said the indie scene promoters that he will only wrestle in two more matches in the independent circuit after which he will join the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

The time is quite suitable for him since he will be back to the company to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two nights before Wrestlemania 33 which is on March 31st. So, as per the reports, he will be following his appearance with some storyline angles, as well.

These are two big matches in the indie circuit as announced earlier in which he will take on two former WWE superstars.

Alberto Del Rio and Cody Rhodes are the two opponents for him. Since WWE does not allow to appear there superstars to compete in the indie scenes, it’s understandable that he will be wrapping up his outside commitments within April.

This news already created a huge buzz that he might return on Raw, the next night after Wrestlemania which usually sees an electric crowd. Previously, we have seen returns or surprise elements on this particular night of the year.

The source further stated the following to clarify the situation: “Angle was always a Vince McMahon call, as ever since he left TNA early this past year, he’s made it clear he wants to go back and things, like being the new character in the video game and going into the Hall of Fame, make sense as there is a very short list for the former and a fairly short list of guys who can be in the top two or three spots for the latter and he checks both off.”

OneIndia News