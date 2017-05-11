WWE: Updated match card of upcoming Backlash PPV

Illinois, May 11: This week’s Smackdown Live was the second last episode before the Backlash PPV. The night has almost cleared the entire match card for the upcoming Backlash PPV. It will be the first Smackdown-exclusive PPV following Wrestlemania.

The PPV will take place on May 21st at the infamous All-state Arena in Chicago, Illinois. In combined five matches were made official on this past episode of Smackdown with three brand new ones.

The confrontations between Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler have been ongoing ever since Nakamura debuted on the show, last month. We have seen enough of verbal encounters and now it’s time for some actions.

It's FINALLY happening! @HEELZiggler will collide with The #KingOfStrongStyle @ShinsukeN at #WWEBacklash, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/OKjXOH5PId — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017

The match between these two has been made official. Also, it will be the first match of Nakamura upon arriving at the main roster. Considering the experiences of them, this should be a classic contest in every aspect.

The tag team championship match was inserted into the Backlash card. The number one contenders, Breezango will take on the champions, The Usos at Backlash.

IT'S OFFICIAL: @WWEUsos will defend their #SDLive #TagTeamTitles against @WWEFandango and @mmmgorgeous at #WWEBacklash! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/N8Ww182kKl — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017

Plus, there were already some rumours of a six-woman tag team contest will take place.

So, quite expectedly, the match between the team of Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch and the Natalya, Carmella and Tamina was made official.

Here is the confirmed match card for Backlash

Randy Orton (c) Vs Jinder Mahal – WWE Championship

Kevin Owens (c) Vs AJ Styles – United States Championship

The Usos (c) Vs Breezango – SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Dolph Ziggler

Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Naomi Vs Carmella, Natalia, and Tamina

We expect at least a couple of matches will be inserted into the card, next week. Considering the ongoing rivalries two matches are bound to take place which are:

Sami Zayn Vs Baron Corbin

The American Alpha Vs The Colons

The first one is guaranteed to take place on the main show since these two have already built enough bad blood between them in the past couple of weeks.

The later one might be announced for the kick-off show. These two tag teams had a short rivalry which should receive a PPV finish.

