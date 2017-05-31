WWE: Updated Match Card of Extreme Rules 2017 PPV

Bengaluru, May 31: The last episode of WWE Raw was the go home show for the Extreme Rules PPV. The PPV will be hosted in Baltimore, Maryland on this Sunday (June 4). It is one particular event of the WWE where every match is contested with an added stipulation. This year, it is going to be a Raw-exclusive PPV.

WWE has announced five matches for the PPV prior to this week’s edition of WWE Raw. An additional matchup was added to the card making total six matches to take place on the night.

For weeks now, Alicia Fox has been involved in a feud with Sasha Banks. It was expected that these two will witness a PPV finish between them. But, the creative have made this one even more interesting.

As confirmed by WWE, Rich Swann will team up with Sasha Banks to take on the team of Alicia Fox and his boyfriend, Noam Dar. Sasha was present on this week’s 205 Live show as well to make a build up for the match.

Here is the updated match card of WWE Extreme Rules

Fatal 5-Way Match (Determining number-1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship, the match will be a no holds barred match where anything goes)

Roman Reigns Vs Seth Rollins Vs Samoa Joe Vs Finn Balor Vs Bray Wyatt

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match (Kendo Stick on a Pole Match)

Alexa Bliss Vs Bayley

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match (Title can change hands via disqualification)

Dean Ambrose Vs The Miz

The Raw Tag Team Championships Match (Steel Cage Match)

The Hardy Boyz Vs Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Submission Match)

Neville Vs Austin Aries

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks Vs Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

In addition, we can expect a match to happen between Goldust and R-Truth after the Bizarre One turned on his partner, two weeks ago. Both of them cut a promo on this week's Raw and this contest should be sanctioned for Sunday Night.

The Extreme Rules PPV is being promoted with the fatal-5-way main event which is set to change the course of the new era of the WWE. This will also pave the way for Brock Lesnar’s return to defend his title to a brand new contender.

OneIndia News