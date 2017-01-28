WWE: Two more surprise names to enter Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, Jan 28: This is that exciting time of the year when we are gearing up for the Royal Rumble match. The audience just love the gimmick of this match which is purely based on the unpredictability. Plus, this year might be the biggest Rumble event in the history with so many big names already on the match card.

Apart from the confirmed opponents, we are getting two more major surprise names confirmed for the night. According to cagesideseats.com, Samoa Joe will be the first major surprise entrant into the Rumble match. The Samoan superstar is sidelined from the NXT tapings for quite sometimes for this purpose only.

He was previously speculated for interfering in the WWE championship match between John Cena and AJ Styles. This would have caused John Cena his 16th WWE World title to set up a dream match at Wrestlemania.

But, now Inquistr.com reported something else. According to them, Samoa is added to the Rumble match to eliminate none but the almighty Undertaker from the Rumble match. This will be building a match between Undertaker and Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania 33.

In any of the two given scenarios, Samoa will make a huge impact upon his debut to the main roster. In an episode of "Bring it to the Table" on the WWE Network, JBL & Paul Heyman agreed to the fact that it’s time for the former NXT champion to make his presence felt on the main roster.

Even the betting odds are already in his favor on numerous sites. The Samoan Submission machine indeed has in-store a big debut on the main roster which is expected to change the landscape of the WWE.

#kennyomega ultimate troll or prophet? A photo posted by Brian (@grinningmasque) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

In addition, the rumoured Kenny Omega might enter the Royal Rumble match at number 30. According to GiveMeSport.com, the former NJPW star has recently signed an autograph for a fan where he has written "#30" above the sign.

As you can see in the above Instagram picture, Omega just might do that since he has not declared what’s next for him. There has been quite a speculation over Omega’s debut in the WWE. We have to wait a bit long to see if he enters the prestigious battle royal or not.

